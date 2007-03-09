Who's Afraid of the Big, Bad Fox

When Roger Ailes is right, he's right. And he's right.

The Fox News Chairman/CEO warned political candidates Thursday night not to get pressured into bypassing his news operation by groups that don't like the way it reports the news, saying it would be a "terrible mistake."

I might not have phrased it that way, but I can understand his unhappiness. He was receiving a First Amendment award and boycotts of news organizations are anathema to the free flow of information.

The Fox News Channel is the top-rated cable news channel, watched by millions of people. Fox TV station newscasts are on when a lot of people who have to get up early and go to work for a living can see them and still function at 6. a.m.

Whatever you think of its news coverage–and apparently a lot of people think a lot of it–it is an important voice in TV news.

Presidential candidates are adults and can refuse to answer a question if it seems over the top, or perhaps if they are smart enough, turn such questions to their advantage.

But, frankly, Britt Hume is no more aggressive in his pursuit of the story he wants to get or the point he wants to hammer home than is Wolf Blitzer, they just sometimes come at the stories from different angles. The same could be said of any number of reporters for both operations, or reporters for other organizations, or reporters in general.

The Washington Times isn't TheNew York Times, but both have done good journalism.

Shame on John Edwards for pulling out of that Nevada debate under pressure from moveon.org. It looks like a cave, or a wilt, or a knee-jerk, or a turn-tail or something. But whatever it is, it was the wrong move.

By John Eggerton

