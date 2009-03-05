Who Grew Local News Ratings

In case you missed it, my colleague David F. Carr has some interesting Nielsen numbers on stations that have grown their local news ratings despite reports of no one watching broadcast TV anymore.

The top five ratings gainers from November 2007 to November 2008 in early fringe were:

WJLA Washington with a 42% boost.

WTLV Jacksonville with 32%.

WISH Indianapolis with 27%.

WKBW Buffalo with 26%.

KUTV Salt Lake City with 24%.

WJLA of course benefited in November, at least in early November, from sharing its newsroom with Allbritton sibling The Politico.