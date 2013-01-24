Fox’s KTTV-KCOP Los Angeles may still air a select number of Dodgers games after the massive Time Warner Cable TV deal is announced, reports the LA Times.

The paper says the TV deal with TWC is around $7-$8 billion dollars over 25 years.

What Fox’s role will be in Dodger telecasts will be determined.

Writes Bill Shaikin:

The Dodgers could consider pitching Fox on carrying a small number of games on Channels 11 or 13. That would enable the team to continue providing at least a few games on free local television for the benefit of fans without cable or satellite subscriptions. The people also said the Dodgers might be interested in securing spots for their team on the national broadcasts on Fox Sports One, the soon-to-be-launched Fox rival to ESPN.