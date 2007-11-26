WHO Do You Want for Prez?

There’s a pretty cool political feature on the WHO Des Moines site. The user fills out a quick questionnaire regarding the hot-button political issues facing our presidential hopefuls–it takes about a minute–and the Select A Candidate feature tells you which candidate your viewpoints are most in line with.

Granted, the idea of people voting for a candidate based on a one-minute survey is perhaps not what our forefathers had in mind when they designed our democracy, but it’s a nifty way to pull the politically not-so-engaged into the process, and to strip away party lines in seeing where the candidates actually stand on the issues.

Sources say traffic on the Local TV-owned site has gone through the roof since the candidate finder launched.