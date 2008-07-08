While we were July 4thing, this went on....

Did everyone have a fun extended weekend? Guilty on this end. Let’s hit the ground in Baltimore, where CBS has named a new Director of Creative Services at WJZ. Welcome aboard K.C. ROBERTSON (on the right). For more info, click here for info from Well Dunne!

Do you get a funny mental picture when someone says ‘guerrilla head’? I do too. Something akin to that huge Eddie Murphy head that’s being driven around to promote his new movie. I mention it because Local TV has named LYNDA KING, former general sales manager at Raycom’s Cleveland duopoly of WOIO (CBS)-WUAB (MNT), to be its vice president of guerrilla marketing. Yep, that makes her the guerrilla head. The new job sounds fascinating. She’ll be looking a new ways to do TV. Very exciting. Lynda has a great sales background. She has been GSM at WMC Memphis; vice president-GM of KNDO-KNDU Yakima, Wash; general sales manager of WROC Rochester, N.Y.; and general sales manager of WEYI Flint, Mich. Congrats on your new job, Lynda. Sounds, as Tony the Tiger says, GRRREEEAAAT!

Promoted at LA’s Comcast Entertainment Group is JOHN NAJARIAN, now wearing the title EVP, Digital Media and Business Development and his focus is on E! Entertainment, The Style Network and G4. He’ll be reporting to TED HARBERT, Prez and CEO of the group. John’s got a cool background, having worked at AOL, Disney’s Cable Network Group and has even gotten to have a biz card that said Toon Disney. Congrats!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.







