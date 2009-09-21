Where's Julius?

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said he wants an accessible FCC and that apparently applies to in the real world as well as the online world the FCC is opening itself up to at a rapid rate.

The chairman will be out and about a lot over the next few days.

Following up on his big network neutrality speech at the Brookings Institution Monday, he is scheduled for a drop-in at an American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT) member appreciation event at a nearby hotel Monday afternoon.

Then, he and fellow Democratic commissioner Michael Copps are slated to attend a Capitol Hill broadband event hosted by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. I think the chairman in saying the FCC would be a cop on the beat for Internet openness should have spelled it “copp” in a shout-out to his colleague, since that has been the former acting chairman’s mission for years.

But I digress.

Genachowski is also scheduled to give a keynote address this Friday to the National Association of Black-Owned Broadcasters.

And he is not the only one putting himself out there. Three of the other four commissioners will join him at the AWRT event. Commissioner Clyburn’s visit will reportedly follow a Capitol Hill speech on broadband of her own, also in association with the Joint Center.

The only reason Meredith Attwell Baker won’t be at the AWRT event is that she is in Texas presiding over the FCC’s first broadband field hearing in Austin. Actually, I am told it is two hearings and a school event in between, so she will need her track shoes.

Perhaps they should take a cue form former House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who once attended a remote event via online avatar.

Given this FCC’s rush into Twittering and Facebook blogging and crowd-sourcing and more, the avatar route may well be next. Sort of like having a second life in order to have some semblance of the first one.

Just a thought.