Where to Watch the State of the Union

President Obama will give his fourth State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, his first since beginning his second term of office.

Coverage on the broadcast networks will begin at 9 p.m. ET and include the Republican response from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Complete coverage plans for the networks is as follows:

Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos will anchor coverage on ABC from Washington joined by Jonathan Karl, Martha Raddatz, Jim Avila, Matthew Dowd, George Will, Donna Brazile and Nicole Wallace. Anchored coverage will be live-streamed on ABCNews.com, Yahoo, YouTube and OTUSNews.com.

Bloomberg Television will have a special report starting at 9 p.m. anchored by Trish Regan and joined by chief Washington correspondent Peter Cook and White House correspondent Hans Nichols. Guests include Rep. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and former Sen. John Sununu (R-N.H.).

Scott Pelley will lead CBS’ coverage from Washington, D.C., joined by Bob Schieffer and Norah O’Donnell. Chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes will also report during coverage.

CNN’s coverage will start at 7 p.m. anchored by Wolf Blitzer, Kate Bolduan, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Jake Tapper. Dana Bash will be inside the House chamber with Jessica Yellin at the White House. Guests include former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm. Gloria Borger, David Gergen, Cornell Belcher, Donna Brazile, Alex Castellanos, Margaret Hoover, Van Jones and Ana Navarro will provide commentary. John King will be stationed at the magic wall, and John Berman and Tom Foreman will be in the network’s virtual studio.

C-SPAN coverage begins at 8 p.m. with guests Frank Newport of Gallup, National Review’s Robert Costa and The Huffington Post’s Amanda Terkel. C-SPAN2 will showcase Tweets from House and Senate members during the speech, with on-camera responses from members outside the House chamber afterward.

On Fox News, Bret Baier will anchor coverage starting at 8:55 p.m., joined by Juan Williams, Charles Krauthammer and Nina Easton with Ed Henry at the White House and Mike Emanuel on Capitol Hill. Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace will anchor coverage on Fox Broadcasting.

MSNBC’s coverage will begin at 8 p.m. hosted by Rachel Maddow and Chris Matthews with Rev. Al Sharpton, Ed Schultz and Lawrence O’Donnell. Contributors include Chris Hayes, Melissa Harris Perry, Ezra Klein, Michael Steele, Eugene Robinson, Robert Gibbs, Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Howard Fineman. Matthews will host another live hour from 12-1 a.m. featuring guests David Corn, Joy-Ann Reid, Bob Shrum and Ron Reagan.

Brian Williams will anchor NBC News’ network special in Washington, D.C. joined by David Gregory, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell and Kelly O’Donnell. Afterward, Williams will have live interviews with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Gov. Bobby Jindal (R-L.A.). NBC will also have a web-exclusive pre-show beginning at 8:45 p.m., with that and the broadcast live streaming on NBCNews.com.

Judy Woodruff will anchor PBS’ coverage, with analysis from columnists David Brooks and Mark Shields after the speech. The network will also host a Google hangout with historians, journalists and voters before and after the speech.