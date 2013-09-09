Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 9-15

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 9-15, 2013.

Where to Be…

B&C/Multichannel News Annual Next TV Summit



The summit will look at the future for commerce in digital media and OTT with The 2nd annual Next TV Summit in the Bay Area will look at the future for commerce in digital media and OTT. The two-day event features keynotes from Epix’s Mark Greenberg, Lionsgate’s James Packer and ABC/Disney’s Albert Cheng, among others. Following the Digital Leadership Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Lionsgate will host a special screening of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black.

Tuesday: Sir Francis Drake Hotel, San Francisco, 2:30 p.m. PT

Wednesday: Grand Hyatt, San Francisco, 8:30 a.m. PT

PaleyFest Previews: Fall TV in Beverly Hills



The 9th annual PaleyFest Previews: Fall TV gets underway Friday with screenings of new series from CBS and The CW, including The Crazy Ones, The Millers, The Tomorrow People and Reign, which will be followed by panel discussions featuring the casts. The panel discussions will be live-streamed online.

When: Runs through Friday

Where: Paley Center for Media, Beverly Hills, Calif.

State of the Industry Newsmaker Luncheon



The event, presented by the Hollywood Radio and Television Society, features a panel of participants that includes Andy Forssell, acting CEO and senior VP of content at Hulu; Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC Broadcasting, NBCUniversal; and John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions.

When: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. PT

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, Calif.

International Broadcasting Convention 2013



The annual event features panels on a variety of topics, including content creation and innovation, technological advances, and the business of the industry. Attendees can also peruse the exhibit halls where companies offering an array of technological solutions will be set up.

When: Kicks off Thursday at 7:45 a.m. Central European Time

Where: RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 9 *

3 p.m.

Fox Stations:Bethenny (season premiere)

5 p.m.

CBS:2013 U.S. Open Men’s Tennis Final

6:30 p.m.

CNN:Crossfire (series return)

8 p.m.

NBC:The Million Second Quiz (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Mistresses (season finale)

11 p.m.



Tribune Stations:Arsenio (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Sept. 10 *

7 p.m.

Cartoon:Total Drama: All Stars (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Fox:So You Think You Can Dance (season finale)

Lifetime:Dance Moms (season finale)

9 p.m.

Bravo:Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis (season finale)

CNBC:Money Talks (season premiere)

NatGeo:Snake Salvation (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC Family:The Vineyard (season finale)

FX:Sons of Anarchy (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Sept. 11 *

8 p.m.

Fox:The X Factor (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:MasterChef (season finale)

ABC Family:Spell-Mageddon (season finale)

Food Network:Restaurant Stakeout (season premiere)

USA:Royal Pains (season finale)

10 p.m.

PBS:Brains on Trial with Alan Alda (series premiere)

Oxygen:Too Young to Marry? (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Food Network:Thieves, Inc. (series premiere)

* Thursday, Sept. 12 *

9 p.m.

USA:Burn Notice (series finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:Rookie Blue (season finale)

USA:Graceland (season finale)

* Friday, Sept. 13 *

9 p.m.

Disney:Wander Over Yonder (series premiere)

10 p.m.

We TV:Kendra on Top (season premiere)

Syfy:Haven (season premiere)

* Saturday, Sept. 14 *

12 a.m.

Cinemax:The Girl’s Guide to Depravity (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Spike:Cops (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Weather:Breaking Ice (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bio:Ghost Bait (series premiere)

Pivot:Raising McCain (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Pivot:Jersey Strong (series premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 15 *

8 p.m.

Univision:Mira Quién Baila (season premiere)

CNN:Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Spike:Bar Rescue (season finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:The Newsroom (season finale)

History:The Great Santini Brothers (series premiere)