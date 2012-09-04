Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 4-Sept. 9
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 4-Sept. 9.
* Tuesday, Sept. 4 *
Democratic National Convention
Live coverage begins on ABC, CBS and NBC at 10 p.m. ET
Bravo’s Flipping Out Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
ABC Family’s Beverly Hills Nannies Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
NBA TV’s SpecialLooking Back at Reggie
When:7 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, Sept. 5 *
2012 NFL Kickoff Game
Dallas Cowboy at New York Giants
Where: NBC
When: 8:30 p.m. ET
Syfy’s Ghost Hunters Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Thursday, Sept. 6 *
IBC 2012
The International Broadcasting Convention invites professionals in the entertainment industry to exhibit state-of-the-art electronic media technology.
Where: RAI, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
When: Sept. 6-11, 2012
Click here to visit IBC 2012’s website.
Click here for B&C’s coverage of IBC 2012.
ABC’s Rookie Blue Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
Discovery Channel’s Texas Car Wars Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
truTV’s Impractical Jokers Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
Showtime’s The Real L Word Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Friday, Sept. 7 *
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
Where: NBA TV
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Stand Up to Cancer
Television special benefiting those who have been affected by cancer, airing on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC at 8 p.m. ET
*Saturday, Sept. 8 *
Machinima Prime’s Life on the Road
Documentary series featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Ball Up, the nation’s largest streetball tour.
Click here to access the YouTube channel.
* Sunday, Sept. 9 *
TLC’s Long Island Medium Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
Lifetime’s Army Wives Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
