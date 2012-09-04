Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 4-Sept. 9

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 4-Sept. 9.

* Tuesday, Sept. 4 *

Democratic National Convention



Live coverage begins on ABC, CBS and NBC at 10 p.m. ET

Bravo’s Flipping Out Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m. ET

ABC Family’s Beverly Hills Nannies Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

NBA TV’s SpecialLooking Back at Reggie

When:7 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, Sept. 5 *

2012 NFL Kickoff Game

Dallas Cowboy at New York Giants



Where: NBC



When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Syfy’s Ghost Hunters Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m. ET

* Thursday, Sept. 6 *

IBC 2012

The International Broadcasting Convention invites professionals in the entertainment industry to exhibit state-of-the-art electronic media technology.

Where: RAI, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

When: Sept. 6-11, 2012

Click here to visit IBC 2012’s website.

Click here for B&C’s coverage of IBC 2012.

ABC’s Rookie Blue Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

Discovery Channel’s Texas Car Wars Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

truTV’s Impractical Jokers Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

Showtime’s The Real L Word Season Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Friday, Sept. 7 *

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony



Where: NBA TV



When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stand Up to Cancer

Television special benefiting those who have been affected by cancer, airing on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC at 8 p.m. ET

*Saturday, Sept. 8 *

Machinima Prime’s Life on the Road

Documentary series featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Ball Up, the nation’s largest streetball tour.

Click here to access the YouTube channel.

* Sunday, Sept. 9 *

TLC’s Long Island Medium Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

Lifetime’s Army Wives Season Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET