Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 30 - Oct. 6, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

11th Annual Hispanic Television Summit



B&C and Multichannel News explore the leading growth segment of the pay TV and advertising industries at the 11th Annual Hispanic Television Summit with keynotes by NBCUniversal’s Joe Uva and Televisa USA’s Paul Presburger. Time Warner Cable’s Melinda Witmer and Univision anchor Maria Elena Salinas will receive the Award for Leadership in Hispanic Television.



When: Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Where: New York Marriott Marquis

Click here for more information.

The 34th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards



The Emmys move east as the 34th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards honor the best in broadcast journalism. CBS and PBS lead the pack with 46 and 45 nominations, respectively, while longtime Frontline executive producer David Fanning will receive this year’s lifetime achievement award.



When: Tuesday at 5 p.m.



Where: Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York

Click here for more information.

PaleyFest: Made in NY



The festival celebrates television filmed in New York City and will feature screenings of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, and CBS’ Person of Interest. The event also features a panel discussion with graduates of the Made in NY PA Training program.



When: Wednesday through Sunday



Where: Paley Center for Media in New York

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 30 *

8:30 p.m.

CBS:We Are Men (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:Monsters Inside Me (season premiere)

truTV:Lizard Lick Towing (season finale)

10 p.m.

PBS:Independent Lens (season premiere)

History:Ancient Aliens (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 1 *

8 p.m.

PBS:Latino Americans (finale)

Disney:Wolfblood (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Barter Kings (season finale)

* Wednesday, Oct. 2 *

9:30 p.m.



ABC:Super Fun Night (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Ironside (series premiere)

Bravo:MasterChef (season premiere)

FX:The Bridge (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

E!:The Soup Investigates (series premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 3 *

8 p.m.

CW:The Vampire Diaries (season premiere)

PBS:The This Old House Hour (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:The Millers (series premiere)

NBC:Welcome to the Family (series premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Sean Saves the World (series premiere)

CW:The Originals (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Scandal (season premiere)

A&E:Beyond Scared Straight (season premiere)

Animal Planet:North Woods Law (season premiere)

CNBC:American Greed: The Fugitives (season premiere)

E!:Society X with Laura Ling (series premiere)

* Friday, Oct. 4 *

10 p.m.

Univision:Qué Bonito Amor (season finale)

BET:Chocolate Sundaes (series premiere)

CMT:Cassadee Pope: Frame by Frame (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

History:We’re the Fugawis (season finale)

* Saturday, Oct. 5 *

8 p.m.

PBS:Austin City Limits (season premiere)

* Sunday, Oct. 6 *

8 p.m.

HGTV:Cousins Undercover (series premiere)

NatGeoWild:Animal Fight Night (series premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Masterpiece Classic (season premiere)

Animal Planet:Call of the Wildman (season premiere)

Discovery:Alaska: The Last Frontier (season premiere)

Food Network:Halloween Wars (season premiere)

Lifetime:The Witches of East End (series premiere)

TLC:Alaskan Women Looking for Love (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Animal Planet:Lone Star Legend (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Bravo:The People’s Couch (series premiere)