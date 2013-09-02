Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 2-8

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 2-8, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

PaleyFest Previews: Fall TV in Beverly Hills

The 9th annual PaleyFest Previews: Fall TV gets underway Friday with screenings of new series from CBS and The CW, including The Crazy Ones, The Millers, The Tomorrow People and Reign, which will be followed by panel discussions featuring the casts. The panel discussions will be live-streamed online.

When: Kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. PT and runs through the following week

Where: Paley Center for Media, Beverly Hills, Calif.

PaleyFest Previews: Fall TV inNew York City

The New York counterpart to PaleyFest Previews: Fall TV starts on Saturday. The two-day event features screenings from CBS, NBC, The CW, ABC and Fox, including The Crazy Ones, The Michael J. Fox Show andSuper Fun Night.

When: Begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and runs through Sunday

Where: Paley Center for Media, New York City, NY

Keep in Mind…

Talpa Pitchfest Submission Deadline



Materials for the Talpa Pitchfest, which will take place the week of Sept. 23, need to be submitted by Sept. 6. If interested, send a short bio and past credits (if applicable) to Pitchfest@talpamediausa.tv





What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 2 *

FXX Launches (rebranded from Fox Soccer)

7:30 p.m.

Cartoon: Regular Show (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Bravo:Tamra’s O.C. Wedding (series premiere)

Cartoon:Uncle Grandpa (series premiere)

HGTV:Beachfront Bargain Hunt (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

truTV:The Safecrackers (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bio:Stalked by a Ghost (series premeire)



Comedy Central: Roast of James Franco



Discovery:Turn & Burn (series premiere)



ID:Twisted (season premiere)



Sundance:The Writers’ Room (season finale)

* Tuesday, Sept. 3 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Extreme Weight Loss (season finale)

9 p.m.

History: Top Gear (season premiere)



ID: On Death Row (season premiere)



Lifetime: Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (season premiere)



Oxygen: My Big Fat Revenge (series premiere)

10 p.m.

BET: The Game (season finale)



CNBC: The Profit (season finale)



HBO: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals (season finale)



History: We’re the Fugawis (series premiere)



TNT: Cold Justice (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Brickleberry (season premiere)

*Wednesday, Sept. 4*

8 p.m.

PBS:Earthflight, A Nature Special Presentation (series premiere)



ABC Family:Melissa & Joey (season finale)



Travel:DigFellas (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family:Baby Daddy (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC: The Lookout (season finale)



Comedy Central: Futurama (series finale)



FXX: It’s Always Sunny inPhiladelphia (season/network premiere)



Oxygen: I’m Having Their Baby (season finale)



Speed: The Ultimate Fighter (season premiere)



Syfy: Ghost Mine (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXX: The League (season/network premiere)



TV Land: Hot inCleveland (season finale)

11 p.m.

FXX: Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell (network premiere)

*Thursday, Sept. 5*

8:30 p.m.

NBC: NFL Football Kick-Off (Baltimore at Denver)

9 p.m.

ID: Double Cross (series premiere)



WE tv: Tamar & Vince (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: Wilfred (season finale)



OWN: The Customer Is Always Right? (series premiere)



Science: How Do They Do It? (season premiere)

* Friday, Sept. 6 *

9 p.m.

CMT: DallasCowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: 20/20 (season premiere)



E!: Hello Ross (series premiere)

11 p.m.

WE tv: Obsessed with the Dress (season finale)

* Saturday, Sept. 7 *

8 p.m.

Food Network: Cupcake Wars (season premiere)



Spike: BellatorMMALive (season premiere)

9 p.m.

WE tv: David Tutera: Unveiled (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: Do No Harm (series finale)



DFH: Secret Sex Lives: Swingers (series premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 8 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Sunday Night Football (NY Giants at Dallas) (season premiere)



PBS: Last Tango inHalifax (U.S. series premiere)



Food Network: Rachael vs. Guy Kids Cook-Off (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: Secret Millionaire (season finale)



HBO: Boardwalk Empire (season premiere)