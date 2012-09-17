Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Sept. 17-Sept. 23

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 17-Sept. 23.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C/MCN’s Next TV Summit



With so much new technology emerging in television, many industry execs are asking,



“What’s next?” At B&C’sinaugural Next TV Summit, keynote speakers including Roku’s Anthony Woods, CBS Digital’s Jim Lanzone and Fox Networks’ Mike Hopkins will discuss the growing business of Internet video.

When: Thursday, Sept. 20

Where: The Fairmont, San Francisco

Goldman Sachs 21st Annual Communacopia Conference



CBS Corp. president and CEO Leslie Moonves will participate in a Q&A session at the Goldman Sachs 21st Annual Communacopia Conference in New York.

When: Thursday, Sept. 20 at 11:20 a.m. ET

Watch to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 17 *

8 p.m.

ABC: CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock

Fox: Bones (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox: The Mob Doctor (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: Revolution (series premiere)

TNT: Perception (season finale)

* Tuesday, Sept. 18 *

8 p.m.

Fox: So You Think You Can Dance (season finale)

9 p.m.

The Weather Channel: Iceberg Hunters (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Cooking Channel: Man, Fire, Food (series premiere)

Syfy: Hot Set (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Sept. 19 *

8 p.m.

CBS: Survivor: Philippines (season premiere)

9 p.m.

USA Network: Royal Pains (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

CBS: Big Brother (season finale)

truTV: South Beach Tow (season premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV: The Challenge: Battle of the Season (season premiere)

* Thursday, Sept. 20 *

8 p.m.

NBC: SNL Primetime Election Special

8:30 p.m.

NBC: Up All Night (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC: The Office (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

NBC: Parks and Recreation (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: Wilfred (season premiere)

WEtv: Tamar & Vince (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Lifetime: Prom Queens (series premiere)

MTV: Awkward (season finale)

*Friday, Sept. 21 *8 p.m.

NBC: The 2012 NCLR ALMA Awards



Hosted by Eva Longoria and George Lopez, the ALMA Awards honor Latinos in television, film and music.

10 p.m.

Syfy: Haven (season premiere)

TLC: Secret Princes (series premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 23 *

8 p.m.

64th Primetime Emmy Awards



Watch the best of last year's television season earn their coveted golden statuettes as Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 64th Primetime Emmy awards, airing on ABC.

10 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season finale)

HBO: Treme (season premiere)

History: Ice Road Truckers (season finale)