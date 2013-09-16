Where To Be, What To Watch: Week of Sept. 16-22

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Sept. 16-22, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea



The British Academy of Film and Television Arts congratulates the nominees from the UK, Commonwealth and America with a traditional British tea. They will also be holding a silent auction at the event to benefit the BAFTA Los Angeles Community Outreach and Education Programs.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.

Click here for more information.





65th Primetime Emmy Awards



Neil Patrick Harris returns to the Emmys stage to host the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. For the first time, a non-traditional network has earned Emmy nominations for its programming. Netflix received 14 nods in all. To find out what shows take home statuettes and which network comes out on top, tune in on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8/5 p.m. ET/PT. The show takes place at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

Click here for more information.

Fox/Twentieth Century Fox TV/FX Emmy Party



The nominees and winners from Fox, Twentieth Century Fox TV and FX will be honored at the Emmys after party for the nets. FX’s American Horror Story: Asylum received its most nominations with 17.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 after the awards show

Where: Soleto in Los Angeles, Calif.

Click here for more information.

HBO Emmy Party



The network, which is this year’s most-nominated network with 108 total nominations, will honor its winners and nominees. HBO’s Game of Thrones garnered 16 nods with its original movie, Behind the Candelabra, receiving 15.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 after the awards show

Where: Plaza at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

Click here for more information.

International Broadcasting Convention 2013



The annual event features panels on a variety of topics, including content creation and innovation, technological advances, and the business of the industry. Attendees can also peruse the exhibit halls where companies offering an array of technological solutions will be set up.

When: Wraps up on Sept. 17

Where: RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Sept. 16 *

4 p.m.

CBS Stations:The Queen Latifah Show (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Dancing With the Stars (season premiere)

Fox:Bones (season premiere)

Bravo:Tamra’s O.C. Wedding (season finale)

9 p.m.

Fox:Sleepy Hollow (series premiere)

CW:Breaking Pointe (season finale)

The Weather Channel:Heavy Metal Monsters (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Under the Dome (season finale)

NBC:Siberia (season finale)11 p.m.

History:God, Guns & Automobiles (season finale)

* Tuesday, Sept. 17*

1 a.m.

Univision:Zacatillo, un Lugar en Tu Corazón (season finale)

8 p.m.

Fox:Dads (series premiere)

PBS:Latino Americans (series premiere)

Style:Giuliana & Bill (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:New Girl (season premiere)

Bravo:I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding (series premiere)

TLC:19 Kids and Counting (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:The Mindy Project (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Frontline (season premiere)

Bravo:The New Atlanta (season premiere)



USA: Suits (season finale)

* Wednesday, Sept. 18 *

8 p.m.

CBS:Survivor (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:America’s Got Talent (season finale)

OWN:Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:Big Brother (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy:Key & Peele (season premiere)

* Thursday, Sept. 19 *

7:30 p.m.

Cartoon:Dragons: Defenders of Berk (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Wipeout (season finale)

NBC:The Million Second Quiz (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

AMC:Owner’s Manual (season finale)

* Friday, Sept. 20 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Last Man Standing (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:The Neighbors (season premiere)

Disney:Dog With a Blog (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Shark Tank (season premiere)

* Sunday, Sept. 22 *

8 p.m.

CBS:65th Primetime Emmy Awards

Style:Tia & Tamera (season finale)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Dexter (series finale)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Devious Maids (season finale)

Showtime:Ray Donovan (season finale)