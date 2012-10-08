Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 8-Oct. 14

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Oct. 8-Oct. 14.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The 10th Annual News Technology Summit



Join B&C and TV Technology at its 10th Annual News Technology Summit to discuss the latest (and most cost-effective) advances in technology, with keynotes from Cox Media Group president Douglas E. Franklin and The Weather Channel COO Chris Walters.

When: Wednesday-Thursday

Where: Westin Atlanta Airport Hotel, Atlanta, Ga.

MIPCOM 2012

Hollywood takes a back seat as the hub of the content market as entertainment execs, including Hulu CEO Jason Kilar, Condé Nast Entertainment’s Dawn Ostroff and A+E’s Nancy Dubuc, hop over the pond to Cannes when MIPCOM 2012 settles in for its four-day annual conference.

When: Monday-Thursday

Where: Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France

The Vice Presidential Debate



Vice Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Paul Ryan visit Danville, Ky., for their debate moderated by CNN chief political correspondent Candy Crowley. ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS and Univision are among those scheduled to air the debate.

When: Thursday, 9 p.m.

Where: Centre College in Danville, Ky.

New York Comic-Con



No need to wait for Halloween to dress up as a superhero with the annual Comic Con coming to the East Coast this week. Among the cavalcade of presentations at the annual fanfest are the cast and writers from the CW’s Arrow, AMC’s The Walking Dead and ABC’s 666 Park Avenue, and many more.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Javits Center, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 8 *

8 p.m.

The CW: 90210 (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Disney XD: Crash & Bernstein (series premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW: Gossip Girl (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Sundance: The Mortified Session (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 9 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (series premiere)

10 p.m.

BET: Keyshia & Daniel: Family First (series premiere)

Lifetime: Prank My Mom (series premiere)

Spike: Ink Master (season premiere)

Sundance: Iconoclasts (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 10 *

8 p.m.

The CW: Arrow (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Nashville (series premiere)

NBC: Chicago Fire (series premiere)

PBS: Nova scienceNOW (season premiere)

A&E: Duck Dynasty (season premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 11 *

8 p.m.

The CW: The Vampire Diaries (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW: Beauty and the Beast (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere)

TLC: Little Shop of Gypsies (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FX: The League (season premiere)

*Friday, Oct. 12 *

9:30 p.m.

Disney: Dog With a Blog (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Cinemax: Strike Back (season finale)

CMT: Cheer (season finale)

* Sunday, Oct. 14 *

8 p.m.

Fox: National League Championship Series, Game 1

9 p.m.

AMC: The Walking Dead (season premiere)