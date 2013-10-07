Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 7-13

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Oct. 7 - Oct. 13, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

MIPCOM

Entertainment industry heavyweights return to Cannes for the annual programming market MIPCOM. The schmoozefest will explore “The Golden Age of Television” and feature keynotes by DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and Facebook VP Dan Rose.

When: Monday to Thursday

Where: Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France

Click here for more information.

NAMIC



NAMIC looks at the future of communication’s ever-changing multicultural landscape at its 27th annual conference. Comedian and author Baratunde Thurston will keynote the event.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: New York Marriott Marquis, New York City

Click here for more information.

New York Comic Con

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will reunite at New York City’s annual fanfest. Additional convention highlights include panels on AMC’s The Walking Dead and FX’s Archer and a celebration of 50 years of Doctor Who.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Javits Center

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 7 *

7:30 p.m.

Disney XD: Crash & Bernstein (season premiere)

8 p.m.

CW: Hart of Dixie (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Disney XD: Mighty Med (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CW: Beauty and the Beast (season premiere)

Fox News: The Kelly File (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Univision: Mentir Para Vivir (series premiere)

Sundance: Dream School (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 8 *

8 p.m.

NBC: The Biggest Loser (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CW: Supernatural (season premiere)

Golf: Big Break NFL (season premiere)

Spike: Ink Master (season finale)

11 p.m.

Spike: Criss Angel BeLIEve (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Golf: Big Break Academy (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 9 *

8 p.m.

CW: Arrow (season premiere)

PBS: Earthflight, A Nature Special Presentation (season finale)

9 p.m.

CW: The Tomorrow People (series premiere)

History: American Pickers (season premiere)

Science: Beyond the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: American Horror Story: Coven (season premiere)

Oxygen: Preachers of L.A. (series premiere)

Science: How the Earth Works (series premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 10 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (series premiere)

Animal Planet: Alaska Gold Diggers (series premiere)

truTV: World’s Dumbest (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History: Pawn Stars (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Lifetime: Million Dollar Shoppers (series premiere)

* Friday, Oct. 11 *

9 p.m.

WE tv: Bridezillas (season finale)

10 p.m.

MSNBC: Up Late With Alec Baldwin (series premiere)

* Sunday, Oct. 13 *

12 a.m.

Univision: Todo por la Corona (season finale)

7 p.m.

ABC: America’s Funniest Home Videos (season premiere)

8 p.m.

PBS: Last Tango in Halifax (season finale)

9 p.m.

AMC: The Walking Dead (season premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC: Talking Dead (season premiere)

ID: A Stranger in My Home (series premiere)