Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 7-13

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Oct. 7 - Oct. 13, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

MIPCOM
Entertainment industry heavyweights return to Cannes for the annual programming market MIPCOM. The schmoozefest will explore “The Golden Age of Television” and feature keynotes by DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and Facebook VP Dan Rose.
When: Monday to Thursday
Where: Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France
NAMIC

NAMIC looks at the future of communication’s ever-changing multicultural landscape at its 27th annual conference. Comedian and author Baratunde Thurston will keynote the event.
When: Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: New York Marriott Marquis, New York City
New York Comic Con
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson  will reunite at New York City’s annual fanfest. Additional convention highlights include panels on AMC’s The Walking Dead and FX’s Archer and a celebration of 50 years of Doctor Who.
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: Javits Center
What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 7 *

7:30 p.m.
Disney XDCrash & Bernstein (season premiere)

8 p.m.
CWHart of Dixie (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.
Disney XDMighty Med (series premiere)

9 p.m.
CWBeauty and the Beast (season premiere)
Fox NewsThe Kelly File (series premiere)

10 p.m.
UnivisionMentir Para Vivir (series premiere)
SundanceDream School (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 8 *

8 p.m.
NBCThe Biggest Loser (season premiere)

9 p.m.
CWSupernatural (season premiere)
GolfBig Break NFL (season premiere)
SpikeInk Master (season finale)

11 p.m.
SpikeCriss Angel BeLIEve (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.
GolfBig Break Academy (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 9 *

8 p.m.
CWArrow (season premiere)
PBSEarthflight, A Nature Special Presentation (season finale)

9 p.m.
CWThe Tomorrow People (series premiere)
HistoryAmerican Pickers (season premiere)
ScienceBeyond the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman (series premiere)

10 p.m.
FXAmerican Horror Story: Coven (season premiere)
OxygenPreachers of L.A. (series premiere)
ScienceHow the Earth Works (series premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 10 *

8 p.m.
ABCOnce Upon a Time in Wonderland (series premiere)
Animal PlanetAlaska Gold Diggers (series premiere)
truTVWorld’s Dumbest (season premiere)

10 p.m.
HistoryPawn Stars (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.
LifetimeMillion Dollar Shoppers (series premiere)

* Friday, Oct. 11 *

9 p.m.
WE tvBridezillas (season finale)

10 p.m.
MSNBCUp Late With Alec Baldwin (series premiere)

* Sunday, Oct. 13 *

12 a.m.
Univision: Todo por la Corona (season finale)

7 p.m.
ABCAmerica’s Funniest Home Videos (season premiere)

8 p.m.
PBSLast Tango in Halifax (season finale)

9 p.m.
AMCThe Walking Dead (season premiere)

10 p.m.
AMCTalking Dead (season premiere)
IDA Stranger in My Home (series premiere)