Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 29*

9 p.m.

Discovery: American Chopper (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 30 *

The NBA tips off another season in its normal late-October slot with a doubleheader featuring LeBron and the world champion Miami Heat taking on the rival Boston Celtics, followed by Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks traveling to Los Angeles to take on Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and the star-studded Lakers.

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on TNT

9 p.m.

Travel Channel: Airport 24/7: Miami (season finale)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Total Blackout (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Syfy: Viral Video Showdown (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 31 *

10 p.m.

Syfy: Face Off (live season finale)

*Friday, Nov. 2 *

8:00 p.m.

ABC: Last Man Standing (season premiere)

CBS: Undercover Boss (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Malibu Country (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC: Brides of Beverly Hills (season premiere)

* Sunday, Nov. 4 *

9 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season premiere)

Food Network: The Next Iron Chef (season premiere)