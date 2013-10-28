Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Oct. 28 - Nov. 3, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

New York City Television Week

B&C publisher NewBay Media, along with the National Association of Broadcasters, kicks off the first annual NYC TV Week. The three-day event features seminars, networking and conferences, covering all corners of the TV ecosystem. Among those slated to speak (more in our FF/RWD) are Nurse Jackie’s Clyde Phillips, Pivot’s Evan Shapiro and Shine America’s Rich Ross.

When: Monday through Wednesday

Where: New York City

B&C Hall of Fame



The 23rd Annual B&C Hall of Fame closes Monday’s NYC TV Week festivities. Lesley Stahl and Meredith Vieira will host the black-tie affair, which honors the brightest minds in the television business. This year’s inductees include 12 individuals — from Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek to HBO CEO Richard Plepler — as well as Disney/ABC’s daytime staple Live! With Kelly and Michael.

When: Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Waldorf Astoria, New York City

Courage in Journalism Awards



IWMF honors four women journalists who have risked their lives to tell the truth. The West Coast ceremony, the East Coast counterpart took place last week, will be cohosted by Cindi Leive and Olivia Wilde.

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. reception, 7:30 p.m. dinner and program

Where: Crystal Ballroom, Beverly Hills Hilton

What to watch…

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 *

12 a.m.

TBS:Pete Holmes Show (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Naked Vegas (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 30*

10 p.m.

truTV:South Beach Tow (season premiere)

*Thursday, Oct. 31*

9 p.m.

Sundance:The Returned (series premiere)

*Friday, Nov. 1*

9 p.m.

Showtime:Time of Death (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Storage Wars New York (season premiere)

*Saturday, Nov. 2*

9 p.m.

ID:I’d Kill for You (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Flipping Vegas (season premiere)

Animal Planet:Pit Bulls and Parolees (season premiere)

History 2:Big History (series premiere)

11 p.m.

USA:It Takes a Choir (series premiere)

*Sunday, Nov. 3*

8 p.m.

Bravo:Real Housewives of Atlanta (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Food:Restaurant Express (series premiere)

Oxygen:Snapped: Killer Couples (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Travel:America Declassified (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Bravo:Fashion Queens (season premiere)