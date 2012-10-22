Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 22-Oct. 28

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Oct. 22-Oct. 28.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Final Presidential Debate



Bob Schieffer won’t be the only one to face the nation this week. The CBS journalist will moderate the final presidential debate between Republican nominee Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama, who will square off on foreign policy on a dozen broadcast and cable networks Monday night.



When: 9-10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla.

Paley Center for Media LA Benefit

The Paley Center for Media hosts its LA Benefit to honor AMC Networks and its president and CEO Josh Sapan and Capital Research & Management senior VP Gordon Crawford with the Paley Prize for Innovation and Excellence, with industry execs including CBS’ Leslie Moonves and Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer on hand to present.



When: Monday, 6 p.m. PT

Where: The Rooftop of the Lot, West Hollywood, Ca.

New York Television Festival

This weeklong festival kicks off with a slew of events for television execs, artists and enthusiasts. Featured events include a panel for Fox’s new Tuesday comedy block with talent from New Girl, Ben and Kate and Raising Hope on Friday and a farewell to MTV’s Jersey Shore with executive producer SallyAnn Salsano.

When: Monday-Saturday

Where: Tribeca Cinemas, New York City

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 22 *

8 p.m.

ABC Family: Switched at Birth (season finale)

Syfy: Alphas (season finale)

10 p.m.

BBC America: Richard Hammond’s Crash Course (season premiere)

truTV: Vegas Strip (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 23 *

9 p.m.

ABC: Happy Endings (season premiere)

The Weather Channel: Reef Makers (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC: Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 (season premiere)

PBS: Secrets of the Dead (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 24 *

Fox: The 2012 World Series - Game 1

9 p.m.

Lifetime: The Houstons: On Our Own (series premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 25 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Project Runway All Stars (season premiere)

*Friday, Oct. 26 *

8:00 p.m.

Fox: Kitchen Nightmares (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Gold Rush (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery: Jungle Gold (series premiere)

* Saturday, Oct. 27 *

9 p.m.

CMT: Bayou Billionaires (season finale)

* Sunday, Oct. 28 *

9 p.m.

Food Network: Halloween Wars (season finale)

Travel Channel: Making Monsters (season finale)

10 p.m.

E!: Ice Loves Coco (season premiere)