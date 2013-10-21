Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 21-27

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Oct. 21 - 27, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

New York Television Festival



Industry creatives converge on the Big Apple for the 9th annual New York Television Festival. This year’s festival includes panels moderated by Twitter’s Fred Graver and NATPE’s Rod Perth, as well as the Independent Pilot Competition and the announcement of the winner of Fox’s sixth-annual Comedy Script contest. The week-long fest culminates with the premiere of the Hulu original series The Wrong Mans.

When: Monday through Saturday

Where: Tribeca Cinemas, New York City

B&C/Multi Digital Piracy Webinar



B&C and Multichannel News explore illegal downloading and peer-to-peer sharing in the TV Biz webinar “Digital Piracy: Six Strikes and You’re Out.” Veteran cable industry writer and editor K.C. Neel will moderate the event and panelists will be announced at a later date.

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Netflix 3Q Earnings



In lieu of a conference call, Netflix execs including CEO Reed Hastings and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos will once again discuss its quarterly results in a live video discussion on its YouTube channel, moderated by JP Morgan’s Doug Anmuth and BTIG’s Rich Greenfield.

When: Monday, release at 4:05 p.m. ET, video discussion at 5 p.m. ET

Alliance for Women in Media 2013 Symposium



The organization presents “Selling in a Multi-Platform World.” The symposium features a keynote from CMG Orlando Radio’s Susan Larkin as well as a panel showcasing the top women in marketing.

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Temple University in Philadelphia

Courage in Journalism Awards



IWMF honors four women journalists who have risked their lives to tell the truth. The East Coast ceremony will be hosted by Cynthia McFadden with presenters George Stephanopoulos, Norah O’Donnell, Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff.

When: Wednesday, 11:15 a.m. reception, 12 p.m. luncheon and program

Where: Cipriani 42nd Street, New York City

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 21 *

6 p.m.

World Channel:Local, USA (series premiere)





9 p.m.

Discovery:Bar Hunters (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 21 *

8 p.m.

PBS:The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC Family:Ravenswood (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:American Hoggers (season premiere)

CNBC:The Car Chasers (season premiere)

History:American Daredevils (series premiere)

Lifetime:Chasing Nashville (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TBS:Trust Me, I’m a Game Show Host (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 23 *

10 p.m.

Food:Restaurant: Impossible (season premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 24 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Project Runway All Stars (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Food:Restaurant Divided (series premiere)

* Friday, Oct. 25*

8 p.m.

CW:The Carrie Diaries (season premiere)

Bravo:Styled to Rock (series premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Grimm (season premiere)

Discovery:Gold Rush: Queen of Diamonds (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Dracula (series premiere)

PBS:Craft in America (season premiere)

Cinemax:Strike Back: Origins (series premiere)

TLC:Secret Princes (season premiere)

* Saturday, Oct. 26 *

8 p.m.

NatGeoWild:The Monster Project (series premiere)

10 p.m.

The Hub:Spooksville (series premiere)

* Sunday, Oct. 27 *

8:30 p.m.

Disney:Austin & Ally (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:The Governor’s Wife (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Spike:Hiring Squad (series premiere)