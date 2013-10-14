Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Oct. 14-Oct. 20

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Oct. 14 - Oct. 20, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

News Technology Summit



B&C and TV Technology head to the Queen City for the 12th annual News Technology Summit, which will discuss everything from virtual reality and robotics to multiplatform workflow and cost-effective news gathering, with keynotes from Univision’s Kevin Cuddihy and Capitol Broadcasting’s Sam Matheny will keynote the event.

When: Wednesday to Thursday

Where: Crowne Plaza Charlotte Executive Park, Charlotte, NC

Click here for more information.

Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala



The RTDNA honors the best in electronic journalism with its annual Edward R. Murrow Awards Monday night in New York, where top TV honors will be given to Canada’s Global National, Philadelphia’s KYW and New Orleans’ WVUE.

When: Monday

Where: New York Marriott Marquis in New York City

Click here for more information.

Paley Prize Gala Honoring FX Networks



The Paley Center for Media will award FX Networks with the Paley Prize for Innovation & Excellence. Pat Mitchell, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media, will host the star-studded event.

When: Wednesday

Where: Fox lot, 10201 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

The Physics of Friendship: A Tribute to ‘The Big Bang Theory’



Fans of the CBS show can dress up like their favorite action hero to attend the opening of the tribute art exhibition. The reception will feature trivia, a costume contest, raffle prizes, and a scavenger hunt.

When: Opening reception: Saturday from 7-11 p.m., Exhibit: Oct. 19 to Nov. 10

Where: Nucleus art gallery, 210 E Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Oct. 14 *

10 p.m.

Bounce:My Crazy Roommate (series premiere)

Science:How To Build A Planet (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Bounce:BRKDWN (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Oct. 15 *

8 p.m.

NBC:The Biggest Loser (season premiere)

PBS:Superheroes: A Never-Ending Battle (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Travel:Baggage Battles (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BET:Real Husbands of Hollywood (season premiere)

Travel:Gem Hunt (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Oct. 16 *

8 p.m.

PBS:Nature (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Raw to Ready (series premiere)

* Thursday, Oct. 17 *

9 p.m.

CW:Reign (series premiere)

ID:True Crime With Aphrodite Jones (season premiere)

USA:White Collar (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Spike:Rampage: Redemption (series premiere)

* Friday, Oct. 18 *

10:30 p.m.

IFC:The Birthday Boys (series premiere)

NatGeo:Don’t Try This at Home (series premiere)

* Saturday, Oct. 19 *

9 p.m.

Weather:Tipping Points (series premiere)

Hallmark:When Calls the Heart (series premiere)

* Sunday, Oct. 20 *

8 p.m.

Food Network:Guy’s Grocery Games (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Spike:Covert Kitchens (series premiere)