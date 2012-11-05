Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Time Warner Q3 Earnings Report



When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

CBS Corp. Q3 Earnings Report



When: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

Walt Disney Co. Fiscal Full Year and Q4 Earnings Report



When: Thursday, 4:15 p.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 5*

9 p.m.Bravo: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Start-Ups: Silicon Valley (series premiere)

Travel Channel:Dangerous Grounds (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Nov. 6 *

After two years of extensive coverage, Election Night is finally here. With many broadcast and cable networks covering the event, much of the country will be glued to their screens to see who will be named our next president. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

* Wednesday, Nov. 7 *

9 p.m.

Discovery: Sons of Guns (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Top Chef: Seattle (season premiere)

Discovery: Moonshiners (season premiere)

History: Invention USA (season premiere)

* Thursday, Nov. 8 *

9 p.m.

History: Bamazon (series premiere)

* Friday, Nov. 9 *

9 p.m.

PBS: The Mind of a Chef (series premiere)

* Saturday, Nov. 10 *

9 p.m.

CMT: Redneck Island (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CMT: Chainsaw Gang (series premiere)

TBS: Wedding Band (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

CMT: Big Texas Heat (series premiere)

* Sunday, Nov. 11 *

10 p.m.

Discovery: Breaking Magic (series premiere)