Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4.

Monday, Nov. 28



Find out which a capella group wins the Sony Music recording contract (and cash of course), as the top three groups battle it out one last time on the live finale of NBC’s The Sing Off at 8 p.m.

ABC will air a pair of holiday specials featuring How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 8 p.m. followed by Shrek the Hallsat 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29



CBS gets into the holiday spirit with the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m. Later, at 10 p.m., see a different kind of holiday angel as the network airs the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Wednesday, Nov. 30



Fox debuts its new comedy, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, starring Jaime Presslyas a former high-school geek who tries to keep her daughter from becoming like those mean girls who picked on her at 9:30 p.m. on Fox.

Find out who received Grammy nominations (and who got snubbed) as CBS airs the live Grammy Nominations Concert at 10 p.m.

An annual holiday tradition, NBC once again will air Christmas in Rockefeller Center at 8 p.m., featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Tony Bennett, Cee Lo Green and the Rockettes, of course.

Thursday, Dec. 1



CNN will televise its fourth GOP Debate of the year. This one is in Arizona co-hosted by the Arizona Republican Party.

Celebrate the holiday season with Showtime executives and talent at its sixth annual Holiday Soirée, featuring dinner, festive cocktails and spiked SNO cones at the Quincy Estate in Hancock Park in Los Angeles at 7 p.m.

ABC Family kicks off its annual “25 Days of Christmas” with Tim Allen donning the big red suit in The Santa Clause at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

John Walsh returns as host of America’sMost Wanted, as the show begins its 25th season on its new home, Lifetime, at 9 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Dec. 3



Because it just wouldn’t feel like the holiday season without it, NBC airs the Jimmy Stewart classic It’s a Wonderful Life at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4



The sixth installment of the Harry Potter series — Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince — makes its network television premiere on ABC Family at 8:30 p.m.