Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
Hollywood Radio & Television Society’s The State of Broadcast
Join HRTS for its “State of Broadcast,” part of its Newsmaker Luncheon series, with Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Co.; Katherine Pope, president of television, Chernin Entertainment; Peter Benedek, cofounder and board member, UTA; and Ken Ziffren, partner, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.
When: Wednesday, 11:30-2 p.m.
Where: The Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles
What to Watch…
* Monday, Nov. 26 *
9 p.m.
TLC: Cake Boss: Next Great Baker (season premiere)
* Tuesday, Nov. 27 *
9 p.m.
ABC: Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars (season finale)
Bravo: Flipping Out (season finale)
* Wednesday, Nov. 28 *
8 p.m.
NBC: Christmas in Rockefeller Center
9 p.m.
BBC America: The Hour (season premiere)
Bravo: Life After Top Chef (season finale)
10 p.m.
History: Invention USA (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
E!: Love You, Mean It With Whitney Cummings (series premiere)
*Thursday, Nov. 29 *
9 p.m.
Nat Geo: Rocket City Rednecks (season premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E: Panic 9-1-1 (series premiere)
Nat Geo: American Chainsaw (series premiere)
* Sunday, Dec. 2 *
9 p.m.
HBO: Boardwalk Empire (season finale)
10 p.m.
A&E: Be the Boss (series premiere)
Bravo: Shahs of Sunset (season premiere)
