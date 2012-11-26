Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Hollywood Radio & Television Society’s The State of Broadcast

Join HRTS for its “State of Broadcast,” part of its Newsmaker Luncheon series, with Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Co.; Katherine Pope, president of television, Chernin Entertainment; Peter Benedek, cofounder and board member, UTA; and Ken Ziffren, partner, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.



When: Wednesday, 11:30-2 p.m.

Where: The Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 26 *

9 p.m.

TLC: Cake Boss: Next Great Baker (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Nov. 27 *

9 p.m.

ABC: Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars (season finale)

Bravo: Flipping Out (season finale)

* Wednesday, Nov. 28 *

8 p.m.

NBC: Christmas in Rockefeller Center

9 p.m.

BBC America: The Hour (season premiere)

Bravo: Life After Top Chef (season finale)

10 p.m.

History: Invention USA (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

E!: Love You, Mean It With Whitney Cummings (series premiere)

*Thursday, Nov. 29 *

9 p.m.

Nat Geo: Rocket City Rednecks (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Panic 9-1-1 (series premiere)

Nat Geo: American Chainsaw (series premiere)

* Sunday, Dec. 2 *

9 p.m.

HBO: Boardwalk Empire (season finale)

10 p.m.

A&E: Be the Boss (series premiere)

Bravo: Shahs of Sunset (season premiere)