Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 22-28

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 22-28.

Monday, Nov. 22

Stop by the Saban Free Clinic’s 34th Annual Dinner Gala to toast formerShowtime President of Entertainment Robert Greenblatt, who was recently named Chairman of NBC Entertainment effective after Comcast’s acquisition of NBCU is approved, as the recipient of the Leadership Award. Longtime Clinic volunteer and supporter Martha Henderson, Executive Vice President and Manager of City National Bank’s Entertainment Division, will receive the Lenny Somberg Award. Cocktails will beging at 6:30 p.m. PT and dinner at 7:30 p.m. at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

From the U.K to South Korea, celebrate the best in television from around the world with the 38th International Emmy Awards, hosted by former Beverly Hills 90210 star Jason Priestley at the Hilton Hotel in New York City.

Bethenny Getting Married?’s Bethenny Frankel hits the ice with five other celebrity competitors on the premiere of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars spinoff Skating With the Stars at 9 p.m.

To get ready for the network’s 25 Days of Christmas holiday-themed programming month, ABC Family will premiere the event’s updated theme song in a music video with singer Colbie Caillat during the network’s original movie Holiday in Handcuffs at 9 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

If you’re nervous about seeing relatives this week, tonight’s Thanksgiving-themed episodes of Raising Hope (Fox, 9 p.m.) and Parenthood (NBC, 10 p.m.) will remind you that things could always be worse.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Jack Black will reprise his role as Po for the Kung Fu Panda Holiday Special. Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan and others will also return for the new holiday special, airing at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Before you get cooking, be sure to catch the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring performances from Kanye West, Jessica Simpson and Gladys Knight on NBC at 9 a.m. ET.

Turkey and stuffing are great, but nothing beats Snoopy’s popcorn and jelly beans. Chow down with Snoopy and the gang for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on ABC at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Indulge in a little holiday mischief with TV’s Funniest Holiday Moments: A Paley Center for Media Special, a new two-hour holiday special hosted by Jane Lynch at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Sunday, Nov. 28