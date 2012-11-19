Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 19-Nov. 25

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 19-Nov. 25.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

40th International Emmy Awards

The International Emmy Awards hosts its 40th annual gala this week. In addition to a Founders Award for Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, the IATAS will present two special Founders Awards to television legends Alan Alda (M*A*S*H) and Norman Lear (All in the Family).



When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: New York Hilton Hotel, New York

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Thanksgiving Night Football

NBC’s plate is full this Thanksgiving, and not with turkey and mashed potatoes. Besides the 86th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, NBC, for the first time, is home to the Thanksgiving night football game, this year between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.



When: Thursday, 9 a.m. (Parade); 8:20 p.m. (Football)

Where: NBC

Discovery Holiday Party



When: Tuesday, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Campbell Apartment at Grand Central Terminal, New York

Ion Television Holiday Party

When: Thursday, 6-10 p.m.

Where: 404 NYC, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 19 *

9 p.m.

Travel Channel: The Layover With Anthony Bourdain (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Nov. 20 *

10 p.m.

USA: Covert Affairs (season finale)

* Wednesday, Nov. 21 *

10 p.m.

Showtime: Jim Rome on Showtime(series premiere)

*Thursday, Nov. 22 *

10 p.m.

Discovery Fit & Health: Shocking Family Secrets (series premiere)

Science: Odd Folks Home (series premiere)

TLC: Along for the Bride (series premiere)

* Friday, Nov. 23 *

9 p.m.

truTV: Killer Karaoke (series premiere)

10 p.m.

IFC: Whisker Wars (season premiere)

* Sunday, Nov. 25 *

8 p.m.

Food Network: Sugar Dome (series premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO: Treme (season finale)