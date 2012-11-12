Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Nov. 12-Nov. 18

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Nov. 12-Nov. 18.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C/Multichannel News’ Advanced Advertising

B&C/Multichannel News hits the pause button on commercials at our annual Advanced Advertising event, where industry execs including DirecTV’s Keith Kazerman and Zeebox USA’s Jason Forbes will discuss just how to create more engaging and relevant ads.



When: Tuesday, 1:30-5 p.m.

Where: The Roosevelt Hotel, New York

B&C’s 3rd Annual Women of Hollywood

B&C rolls out our 3rd annual off-the-record “Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood” event, bringing together accomplished figures from across the TV, media and entertainment landscape with panels featuring top Hollywood producers and social media superstars. Extra host Maria Menounos will be featured moderator.



When: Wednesday, 3-6:30 p.m. PT

Where: Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel, Los Angeles

Viacom Q4 Earnings Report



When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Nov. 12*

8 p.m.

Showtime: The Untold History of the United States (documentary miniseries premiere)



Style: Made in Chelsea (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Nov. 13 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet: Frontier Earth (series premiere)

9 p.m.

History: Mankind the Story of All of Us (documentary series premiere)



Nat Geo: Doomsday Preppers (season premiere)

TLC: Little People Big World: Wedding Farm (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Million Dollar Decorators (season premiere)

TLC: Extreme Couponing (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Nov. 14 *

8 p.m.

NBC: Whitney (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Baggage Battles (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Sons of Guns (season premiere)

* Thursday, Nov. 15 *

9 p.m.

Travel Channel: Mysteries at the Museum (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC: Jersey Brides (series premiere)

* Friday, Nov. 16 *

8 p.m.

CW: America’s Next Top Model (season finale)

9 p.m.

CMT: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season finale)

10 p.m.

HBO: Real Time With Bill Maher (season finale)

* Sunday, Nov. 18 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The 40th American Music Awards (live)

Animal Planet: Rattlesnake Republic (season premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN: Married to the Army: Alaska (series premiere)