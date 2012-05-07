Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 7-May 13
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 7-May 13.
* Monday, May 7 *
ABC’s Castle Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
CBS’ 2 Broke Girls Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
* Tuesday, May 8 *
Discovery Communications Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: 8:30 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
E.W. Scripps Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: 9 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
Nexstar Broadcast Group Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: 10 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
Charter Communications Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: 11 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
DirecTV Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: 2 p.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
The Walt Disney Co. Q2 Earnings Conference Call
When: 5 p.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
NBC’s The Voice Season Finale
When: 9 p.m.
Fox’s New Girl Season Finale
When: 9 p.m.
CBS’ Unforgettable Season Finale
When: 10 p.m.
The Paley Center for Media Presents An Evening With Up All Night
Where: The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles
When: 7 p.m. PT
Click here for more information.
* Wednesday, May 9 *
CBS’ CSI Season Finale
When: 10 p.m.
LIN TV Corp. Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: 9 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
News Corp. Q3 Earnings Conference Call
When: 4 p.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
* Thursday, May 10 *
AMC Networks Q1 Earnings Conference Call
When: 10 a.m. ET
Click here to access the webcast.
CBS’ The Big Bang Theory Season Finale
When: 8 p.m.
NBC’s The Office Season Finale
When: 9 p.m.
NBC’s Parks and Recreation Season Finale
When: 9:30 p.m.
CW’s The Vampire Diaries Season Finale
When: 8 p.m.
CW’s The Secret Circle Season Finale
When: 9 p.m.
* Friday, May 11 *
CBS’ Undercover Boss Season Finale
When: 8 p.m.
CBS’ CSI: NY Season Finale
When: 9 p.m.
CBS’ Blue Bloods Season Finale
When: 10 p.m.
Fox’s The Finder Season Finale
When: 8 p.m.
Fox’s Fringe Season Finale
When: 9 p.m.
