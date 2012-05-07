Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 7-May 13

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 7-May 13.

* Monday, May 7 *

ABC’s Castle Season Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET

CBS’ 2 Broke Girls Season Finale



When: 8 p.m. ET

* Tuesday, May 8 *

Discovery Communications Q1 Earnings Conference Call

When: 8:30 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

E.W. Scripps Q1 Earnings Conference Call



When: 9 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

Nexstar Broadcast Group Q1 Earnings Conference Call



When: 10 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

Charter Communications Q1 Earnings Conference Call



When: 11 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

DirecTV Q1 Earnings Conference Call



When: 2 p.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

The Walt Disney Co. Q2 Earnings Conference Call



When: 5 p.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

NBC’s The Voice Season Finale



When: 9 p.m.

Fox’s New Girl Season Finale



When: 9 p.m.

CBS’ Unforgettable Season Finale

When: 10 p.m.

The Paley Center for Media Presents An Evening With Up All Night



Where: The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles



When: 7 p.m. PT

Click here for more information.

* Wednesday, May 9 *

CBS’ CSI Season Finale

When: 10 p.m.

LIN TV Corp. Q1 Earnings Conference Call



When: 9 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

News Corp. Q3 Earnings Conference Call



When: 4 p.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

* Thursday, May 10 *



AMC Networks Q1 Earnings Conference Call



When: 10 a.m. ET

Click here to access the webcast.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory Season Finale



When: 8 p.m.

NBC’s The Office Season Finale

When: 9 p.m.

NBC’s Parks and Recreation Season Finale

When: 9:30 p.m.

CW’s The Vampire Diaries Season Finale

When: 8 p.m.

CW’s The Secret Circle Season Finale

When: 9 p.m.

* Friday, May 11 *

CBS’ Undercover Boss Season Finale



When: 8 p.m.

CBS’ CSI: NY Season Finale



When: 9 p.m.

CBS’ Blue Bloods Season Finale



When: 10 p.m.

Fox’s The Finder Season Finale



When: 8 p.m.

Fox’s Fringe Season Finale



When: 9 p.m.