Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 6-May 12

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 6-May 12.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C/Multichannel News’ On Demand Summit

For the fifth annual OnDemand Summit, B&C/Multichannel News is bringing an entourage- well, the former star of HBO’s Entourage, Adrian Grenier, that is. The rest of this year’s cast includes keynote guest Jim Packer of Lionsgate and executives from Rentrak, Canoe, Verizon and more to discuss the evolution of OnDemand TV.

When: Wednesday, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Where: Convene, New York

DirecTV Upfront

DirecTV presents its first-ever upfront this week, fresh off greenlighting its second original scripted series.



When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: 548 W. 22nd Street, New York

A+E Networks Upfront

With new CEO Nancy Dubuc at the helm, A+E will host a reception featuring music group fun.

When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Tent at Lincoln Center, New York

Ovation Upfront

Ovation unveils its new branding and programming-led by a restructured marketing team-at its upfront on Thursday morning.

When: Thursday, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York

Paley Center for Media’s “Inside Bates Motel: Reimagining a Cinema Icon”

The Paley Center brings the cast and executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin to join a conversation with fans of A&E’s Bates Motel.

When: Friday, 7 p.m. PT

Where: The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles

E.W. Scripps Co. Earnings



When: Monday, 9 a.m.

Liberty Global Earnings



When: Monday, 11 a.m.

DirecTV Earnings



When: Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Walt Disney Co. Earnings



When: Tuesday, 4:15 p.m.

News Corp. Earnings



When: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

LIN Media Earnings



When: Thursday, 9 a.m.

AMC Networks Earnings



When: Thursday, 11 a.m.

Dish Network Earnings



When: Thursday, 12 p.m.

Starz Earnings



When: Thursday, 12 p.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, May 6 *

9 p.m.

Cooking Channel: Pizza Cuz (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Newlyweds: The First Year (series premiere)

Nick Jr.: Take Me to Your Mother (series premiere)

* Tuesday, May 7 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Splash (season finale)

CW: Hart of Dixie (season finale)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Preachers’ Daughters (season finale)

* Wednesday, May 8 *

9 p.m.

History: Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Million Dollar Listing New York (season premiere)

* Thursday, May 9 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Wipeout (season premiere)

NBC: Community (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

CBS: Two and a Half Men (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS: Person of Interest (season finale)

Fox: Glee (season finale)

Travel Channel: Monumental Mysteries (series premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC: Small Town Security (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

History: Chasing Tail (season finale)

*Friday, May 10 *

8 p.m.

NBC: Fashion Star (season finale)

Fox: Kitchen Nightmares (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS: Vegas (season finale)

Fox: Touch (season finale)

10 p.m.

CBS: Blue Bloods (season finale)

* Sunday, May 12 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Once Upon a Time (season finale)

CBS: Survivor (season finale)

Style: XOX, Betsey Johnson (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Fox: Bob’s Burgers (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC: Revenge (season finale)

ID: Evil In-Law (series premiere)

Style: Resale Royalty (series premiere)

TLC: Long Island Medium (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox: American Dad (season finale)

10 p.m.

TLC: Breaking Amish: Brave New World (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO: Family Tree (series premiere)