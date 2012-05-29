Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 28-June 3
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 28-June 3.
* Monday, May 28*
ABC’s Cougar Town Season Finale
When: 8:30 p.m. ET
* Tuesday, May 29 *
The CW’s The Catalina Series Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, May 30 *
CBS’ Dogs in the City Series Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
The CW’s America’s Next Top Model Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
ABC Family’s Melissa & Joey Season Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
* Thursday, May 31 *
The CW’s Breaking Pointe Series Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
Fox’s Touch Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
The Paley Center for Media Presents an Evening With On Freddie Roach
Where: The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles
When: 7 p.m. PT
Click here for more information.
