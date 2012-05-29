Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 28-June 3

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 28-June 3.

* Monday, May 28*

ABC’s Cougar Town Season Finale



When: 8:30 p.m. ET

* Tuesday, May 29 *



The CW’s The Catalina Series Premiere



When: 8 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, May 30 *



CBS’ Dogs in the City Series Premiere

When: 8 p.m. ET

The CW’s America’s Next Top Model Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

ABC Family’s Melissa & Joey Season Premiere

When: 8 p.m. ET

* Thursday, May 31 *



The CW’s Breaking Pointe Series Premiere

When: 8 p.m. ET

Fox’s Touch Season Finale



When: 8 p.m. ET

The Paley Center for Media Presents an Evening With On Freddie Roach



Where: The Paley Center for Media, Los Angeles



When: 7 p.m. PT

Click here for more information.