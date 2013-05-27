Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 27-June 2

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 27-June 2.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

92Y - Tom Brokaw and Phil Donahue

At his only stop in New York to promote his new Military Channel show, Tom Brokaw joins fellow iconic NBC newsman Phil Donahue to discuss The Brokaw Files, premiering Thursday, which looks back on the pivotal events during Brokaw’s 40-plus years in the newsroom.

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Where: Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York

CTAM’s “Unplugged”

Join Jeff Hirsch, executive VP and chief marketing officer of Time Warner Cable, for breakfast with the Cable and Telecommunications Association for Marketing as he discusses TWC’s new marketing strategies and how the company is changing the video on demand game at CTAM’s next session in its “Unplugged” series.

When: Thursday, 8-9:30 a.m. PT

Where: 20th Century Fox Studios, Los Angeles

What to Watch…

* Monday, May 27 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Bachelorette (season premiere)

Animal Planet: River Monsters (season finale)

9 p.m.

A&E: The Glades (season premiere)

Military Channel: Game of Spies (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Longmire (season premiere)

Animal Planet: Ice Cold Gold (season finale)

Military Channel: Shadow OPS (series premiere)

TLC: Bakery Boss (series premiere)

* Tuesday, May 28 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition (season premiere)

9 p.m.

OWN: The Haves and the Have Nots (series premiere)

TLC: Family S.O.S. With Jo Frost (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Body of Proof (series finale)

CBS: Brooklyn DA (series premiere)

Spike: Tattoo Nightmares (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Extreme Parking (series premiere)

* Wednesday, May 29 *

8 p.m.

CBS: The American Baking Competition (series premiere)

ABC Family: Melissa & Joey (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family: Baby Daddy (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC Family: Dancing Fools (series premiere)

OWN: Love Thy Neighbor (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Two Truths and a Lie (series premiere)

History: Top Shot All-Stars (season premiere)



USA: Psych (season finale)

* Thursday, May 30 *

10 p.m.

A&E: Beyond Scared Straight (season premiere)

*Friday, May 31 *

8 p.m.

Disney: A.N.T. Farm (season premiere)

WE tv: Bridezillas (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC: What Would You Do? (season premiere)

WE tv: Marriage Boot Camp: Bridezillas (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Treehouse Masters (series premiere)

WE tv: Pregnant & Dating (series premiere)

* Saturday, June 1 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Bet on Your Baby (season finale)

9 p.m.

BBC America: Orphan Black (season finale)

10 p.m.

BBC America: The Nerdist (season finale)



BIO: The Haunting of… (season premiere)

* Sunday, June 2 *

8 p.m.

AMC: The Killing (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC: The Women’s Concert for Change: Live From London

Animal Planet: Call of the Wildman (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Top Hooker (season premiere)



History: Ax Men (season finale)