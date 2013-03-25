Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 25-March 31

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of March 25-March 31.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Participant Media Upfront

Participant Media execs reveal the name of its new millennial-targeted cable net, as well as its programming plans and advocacy initiatives, in advance of the net’s summer launch at its upfront event. When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Where: Museum of Arts and Design, New York

FX Networks Upfront

FX, for the first time, will present its upfront in the morning with Fox Cable Networks’ Lou LaTorre and Bruce Lefkowitz and FX president and GM John Landgraf, while holding its third annual All-Star Bowling Party with the talent and producers of FX’s series.

When: Thursday, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cipriani (9 a.m.) and Lucky Strike Lanes (6:30 p.m.), New York

HRTS’ “Non-Scripted Hitmakers”

The Hollywood Radio & Television Society presents its next Newsmaker Luncheon series with a panel of “Non-Scripted Hitmakers,” including All3Media America’s Eli Holzman, Pilgrim Studios’ Craig Piligian, Original Productions’ Philip D. Segal and UFC’s Dana White, moderated by B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego.



When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. PT

Where: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 25 *

8 p.m.

NBC: The Voice (season premiere)

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

E!: Chasing the Saturdays (season finale)

9 p.m.

TV One: Deceived (docuseries premiere)

The Weather Channel: Loaded (series premiere)

* Tuesday, March 26 *

9 p.m.

Oxygen: The Face (season finale)



truTV: Hardcore Pawn (season premiere)

The Weather Channel: Prospectors (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BET: The Game (season premiere)

* Wednesday, March 27 *

8:30 p.m.

ABC: The Neighbors (season finale)

NBC: Whitney (season finale)

10 p.m.

truTV: Operation Repo (season premiere)

* Thursday, March 28 *

9 p.m.

Fox: Raising Hope (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

NBC: 1600 Penn (season finale)

* Saturday, March 30 *

9 p.m.

BBC America: Orphan Black (series premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America: The Nerdist (season premiere)

* Sunday, March 31 *

8 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season finale)



PBS: Call the Midwife (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Game of Thrones (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Food Network: Chopped (season premiere)