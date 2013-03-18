Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 18-March 24

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of March 18-March 24.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Next TV Summit

For an exhaustive look at all things OTT and digital media, clear off Thursday for an all-day event from Next TV, in partnership with B&C/MCN. Keynote guests, including Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Fox’s David Wertheimer, NBC News’ Vivian Schiller and many more, will discuss alternative video viewing and its impact on brands and consumers.

When: Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Sentry Center Midtown East, New York

Click here for more information and to register.

Multichannel News’ “Wonder Women” Luncheon

Multichannel News, in conjunction with WICT New York, will honor its list of 12 “Wonder Women” in the television industry this week at a luncheon, cohosted by Disney Channel’s Debby Ryan, WE tv’s Sanya Richards-Ross and VH1’s Carrie Keagan.



When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Hilton Hotel, New York

Click here for more information and to register.

Crown Family Media Networks Upfront

Crown Media Family Networks, whose Hallmark Channel is preparing to launch its first scripted series this summer, holds an upfront presentation for the press with Bill Abbott, president and CEO; Ed Georger, executive VP of ad sales and GM of Hallmark Movie Channel; and Michelle Vicary, executive VP of programming.



When: Thursday, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Eleven Madison Park, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 18 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Dancing With the Stars (season premiere)

NBC: The Biggest Loser (season finale)

Syfy: Continuum (season finale)

9 p.m.

Sundance: Top of the Lake (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: Deception (season finale)

A&E: Bates Motel (series premiere)

* Tuesday, March 19 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Splash (series premiere)

ABC Family: Pretty Little Liars (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

NBC: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers (season finale)

10 p.m.

BET: Real Husbands of Hollywood (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

BET: Second Generation Wayans (season finale)



Spike: Urban Tarzan (series premiere)

* Thursday, March 21 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Wife Swap (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The Weather Channel: Forecasting the End (series premiere)

* Friday, March 22 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Last Man Standing (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Malibu Country (season finale)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet: Tanked (season premiere)

* Saturday, March 23 *

9:30 p.m.

Nickelodeon: Big Time Rush (season premiere)

* Sunday, March 24 *

9 p.m.

Bravo: Married to Medicine (series premiere)