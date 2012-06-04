Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 4-June 10

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 4-June 10.

* Monday, June 4 *

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen Season Premiere



When: 8 p.m. ET

Fox’s MasterChef Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, June 6 *

B&C Hall of Fame and the Paley Center for Media Present: TV 3.0 What’s Next?



Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York



When: 2 p.m.

Click here for more information and to register.

USA Network’s Royal Pains Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

USA Network’s Necessary Roughness Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Thursday, June 7 *

HRTS’s Newsmaker Luncheon “State of the Industry”

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills



When: 12 p.m.

Click here for more information.

NATPE PitchCon



Where: Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles



When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Fox’s Take Me Out Series Premiere



When: 8 p.m. ET

Fox’s The Choice Series Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

NBC’s Saving Hope Series Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Friday, June 8 *

NATPE PitchCon

Where: Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles



When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang! Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

IFC’s Bunk Series Premiere



When: 10:30 p.m. ET

* Sunday, June 10 *

HBO’s True Blood Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

HBO’s Veep Season Finale

When: 10 p.m. ET

AMC’s Mad Men Season Finale

When: 10 p.m. ET