Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 4-June 10
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 4-June 10.
* Monday, June 4 *
Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen Season Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
Fox’s MasterChef Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, June 6 *
B&C Hall of Fame and the Paley Center for Media Present: TV 3.0 What’s Next?
Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York
When: 2 p.m.
Click here for more information and to register.
USA Network’s Royal Pains Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
USA Network’s Necessary Roughness Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Thursday, June 7 *
HRTS’s Newsmaker Luncheon “State of the Industry”
Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills
When: 12 p.m.
Click here for more information.
NATPE PitchCon
Where: Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles
When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Fox’s Take Me Out Series Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
Fox’s The Choice Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
NBC’s Saving Hope Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Friday, June 8 *
NATPE PitchCon
Where: Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles
When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Click here for more information.
IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang! Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
IFC’s Bunk Series Premiere
When: 10:30 p.m. ET
* Sunday, June 10 *
HBO’s True Blood Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
HBO’s Veep Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
AMC’s Mad Men Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.