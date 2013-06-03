Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 3-June 9

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 3-June 9.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

S.I. Newhouse School’s Annual Mirror Awards

Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School hosts its annual Mirror Awards, this year honoring Disney/ABC’s Anne Sweeney, who will accept the Fred Dressler Leadership Award from Live! With Kelly and Michael cohosts Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan. Emceed by ABC News’ David Muir, the event will also honor the late Dick Clark with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

When: Wednesday, 11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Cipriani, New York

Nielsen’s Consumer 360

Nielsen has gathered a supersized list of names for its three-day event, Consumer 360, which will examine the U.S. consumer landscape. After an opening keynote from Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, CBS Corp.’s Leslie Moonves sits down with the Paley Center’s Pat Mitchell, while ABC’s Charles Kennedy chats with Comcast Cable’s Matt Strauss to discuss one of the industry’s hot topics in video viewer measurement.

When: Monday-Wednesday

Where: JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, Ariz.

What to Watch…

* Monday, June 3 *

8 p.m.

ABC Family: The Secret Life of the American Teenager (series finale)

9 p.m.

ABC Family: The Fosters (series premiere)

TV One: Fatal Attraction (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Cooking Channel: Man Fire Food (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Mistresses (series premiere)



NBC: Revolution (season finale)

Sundance Channel: Push Girls (season premiere)

* Tuesday, June 4 *

9 p.m.

NBC: America’s Got Talent (season premiere)

ID: Deadly Devotion (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ID: Swamp Murders (series premiere)

Lifetime: Pretty Wicked Moms (series premiere)

Syfy: Exit (series premiere)

* Wednesday, June 5 *

8 p.m.

CMT: CMT Music Awards (live)

9 p.m.

ID: Most Likely to… (series premiere)



Reelz Channel: Beverly Hills Pawn (series premiere)

TLC: Toddlers & Tiaras (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Chef Roble & Co. (season premiere)



ID: Southern Fried Homicide (series premiere)



Oxygen: Best Ink (season finale)

Syfy: Paranormal Witness (season premiere)

TLC: The Good Buy Girls (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

CMT: Redneck Island (season premiere)

* Thursday, June 6 *

8 p.m.

Style: Style Pop (series premiere)

TNT: The Hero (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC: NBA Countdown

9 p.m.

ABC: 2013 NBA Finals

Reelz Channel: Race to the Scene (series premiere)

TNT: 72 Hours (series premiere)

USA: Burn Notice (season premiere)

WE tv:Braxton Family Values (season finale)

10 p.m.

BBC America: In the Flesh (series premiere)

USA: Graceland (series premiere)

WE tv: L.A. Hair (season premiere)

* Friday, June 7 *

9 p.m.

Discovery: Sons of Guns (season finale)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Continuum (season premiere)

* Saturday, June 8 *

9 p.m.

Syfy: Sinbad (series premiere)

Weather Channel: Lava Chasers (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Primeval: New World (series premiere)

* Sunday, June 9 *

8 p.m.

CBS: The 67th Annual Tony Awards (live)

HGTV: HGTV Star (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Xtreme Waterparks (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Travel Channel: Insane Coaster Wars: World Domination (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Game of Thrones (season finale)

History: Mountain Men (season premiere)

Lifetime: Army Wives (season finale)

TNT: Falling Skies (season premiere)

Weather Channel: Weather That Changed the World (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CNN: Stroumboulopoulos (series premiere)



History: Ice Road Truckers (season premiere)