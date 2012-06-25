Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 25-July 1
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 25-July 1.
* Tuesday, June 26 *
PromaxBDA Station Summit
Where: Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas
When: Tuesday-Friday
Click here for more information.
TLC’s Craft Wars Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
TV Land’s Retired at 35 Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
Bravo’s Real Housewives ofOrangeCountySeasonFinale
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, June 27 *
B&C/MCN’s Second Screen Summit
Where: Metropolitan Pavilion, New York
When: 1:30-5 p.m.
Click here for more information and to register.
ABC’s Final Witness Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
MTV’s The Real World Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
VH1’s Hollywood Exes Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Thursday, June 28 *
2012 NBA Draft on ESPN
When: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
FX’s Anger Management Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m ET
FX’s Wilfred Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m.
FX’s Louie Season Premiere
When: 10:30 p.m. ET
FX’s Brand X With Russell BrandSeries Premiere
When: 11 p.m. ET
MTV’s Awkward Season Premiere
When: 10:30 p.m. ET
Travel Channel’s Trip Flip Series Premiere
When:9 p.m. ET
Food Network’s Chef Wanted With Anne Burrell Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
92Y’s Amy Poehler in Conversation with Caryn James
Where: Kaufmann Concert Hall, Lexington Ave. at 92nd St., New York
When: 8: 15 p.m.
Click here for more information.
*Sunday, July 1*
Showtime’s Weeds Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
Showtime’s Episodes Season Premiere
When: 10:30 p.m. ET
