Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 25-July 1

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 25-July 1.

* Tuesday, June 26 *

PromaxBDA Station Summit

Where: Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas



When: Tuesday-Friday

TLC’s Craft Wars Series Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

TV Land’s Retired at 35 Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

Bravo’s Real Housewives ofOrangeCountySeasonFinale



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, June 27 *

B&C/MCN’s Second Screen Summit

Where: Metropolitan Pavilion, New York



When: 1:30-5 p.m.

ABC’s Final Witness Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

MTV’s The Real World Season Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

VH1’s Hollywood Exes Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Thursday, June 28 *

2012 NBA Draft on ESPN



When: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

FX’s Anger Management Series Premiere



When: 9 p.m ET

FX’s Wilfred Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m.

FX’s Louie Season Premiere



When: 10:30 p.m. ET

FX’s Brand X With Russell BrandSeries Premiere



When: 11 p.m. ET

MTV’s Awkward Season Premiere

When: 10:30 p.m. ET

Travel Channel’s Trip Flip Series Premiere

When:9 p.m. ET

Food Network’s Chef Wanted With Anne Burrell Series Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

92Y’s Amy Poehler in Conversation with Caryn James



Where: Kaufmann Concert Hall, Lexington Ave. at 92nd St., New York



When: 8: 15 p.m.

*Sunday, July 1*

Showtime’s Weeds Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

Showtime’s Episodes Season Premiere



When: 10:30 p.m. ET