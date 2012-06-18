Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 18-June 24
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 18-June 24.
* Monday, June 18 *
New York State Broadcasters Association’s 50th Executive Conference
When: Monday-Tuesday
Where: Sagamore Resort Hotel, Bolton Landing, N.Y.
Click here for more information.
Second Annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards
When: Evening
Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills
Click here for more information.
http://www.criticschoice.com/television-awards/
ABC’s The Glass House Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
Bravo’s Miss Advised Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Tuesday, June 19 *
Lifetime’s Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, June 20 *
B&C/Multichannel News‘ OnDemand Summit
When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Sentry Centers, 730 Third Ave. at East 45th St., New York
Click here for more information and to register.
http://www.broadcastingcable.com/info/2025-OnDemand_Summit.php
Paley Center for Media’s “She’s Making News: Paula Zahn”
When: 1 p.m.
Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York
Click here for more information.
http://www.paleycenter.org/2012-spring-paula-zahn
ABC Family’s Baby Daddy Series Premiere
When: 8:30 p.m. ET
Comedy Central’s Futurama Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
Spike TV’s Diamond Divers Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Thursday, June 21 *
MTV’s Snooki & JWOWW Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Saturday, June 23 *
39th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards
When: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET, airing live on HLN
Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles
Click here for more information on the Emmys and the telecast.
http://www.emmyonline.tv/daytime/
http://www.hlntv.com/clusters/daytime-emmys
*Sunday, June 24 *
HBO’s The Newsroom Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
TNT’s The Great Escape Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
