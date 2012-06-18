Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 18-June 24

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 18-June 24.

* Monday, June 18 *

New York State Broadcasters Association’s 50th Executive Conference

When: Monday-Tuesday



Where: Sagamore Resort Hotel, Bolton Landing, N.Y.



Click here for more information.

Second Annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards



When: Evening



Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills



Click here for more information.



http://www.criticschoice.com/television-awards/

ABC’s The Glass House Series Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

Bravo’s Miss Advised Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Tuesday, June 19 *

Lifetime’s Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp Series Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, June 20 *

B&C/Multichannel News‘ OnDemand Summit

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.



Where: Sentry Centers, 730 Third Ave. at East 45th St., New York



Click here for more information and to register.



http://www.broadcastingcable.com/info/2025-OnDemand_Summit.php

Paley Center for Media’s “She’s Making News: Paula Zahn”



When: 1 p.m.



Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York



Click here for more information.



http://www.paleycenter.org/2012-spring-paula-zahn

ABC Family’s Baby Daddy Series Premiere



When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Comedy Central’s Futurama Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

Spike TV’s Diamond Divers Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Thursday, June 21 *

MTV’s Snooki & JWOWW Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Saturday, June 23 *

39th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards

When: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET, airing live on HLN

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles



Click here for more information on the Emmys and the telecast.



http://www.emmyonline.tv/daytime/



http://www.hlntv.com/clusters/daytime-emmys

*Sunday, June 24 *

HBO’s The Newsroom Series Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

TNT’s The Great Escape Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET