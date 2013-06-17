Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 17-June 23

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 17-June 23.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C, MCN and TV Technology’s Sports Business & Technology Summit

One of the most lucrative arenas of entertainment headlines B&C, MCN and TV Technology’s Sports Business & Technology Summit, where leading execs NBC Sports Group’s Mark Lazarus, CBS Sports’ Sean McManus and ESPN’s John Skipper, among many others, will give a play-by-play of the changing industry.

When: Wednesday, 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Metropolitan Pavilion, New York

PromaxBDA: The Conference 2013

Television marketing association PromaxBDA holds its three-day annual conference filled with panels and sessions featuring major players in entertainment including Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs, Telemundo Media’s Jacqueline Hernandez, TWC’s David Rone and Shine America’s Vivi Zigler, all of whom will receive the 2013 Brand Builder award.

When: Tuesday-Thursday

Where: JW Marriott at L.A. Live, Los Angeles

What to Watch…

* Tuesday, June 18 *

9 p.m.

NBC: The Voice (season finale)

10 p.m.

Discovery Channel: Blood & Oil (series premiere)

* Wednesday, June 19 *

9 p.m.

TNT: Franklin & Bash (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Spike: Fight Master: Bellator MMA (series premiere)

* Thursday, June 20 *

10 p.m.

FX: Wilfred (season premiere)

*Friday, June 21 *

10:30 p.m.

Cooking Channel: Tripping Out With Alie & George (series premiere)

* Sunday, June 23 *

9 p.m.

ABC: Whodunnit? (series premiere)

NBC: Crossing Lines (series premiere)

CNN: Crimes of the Century (series premiere)

Lifetime: Drop Dead Diva (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:Copper (season premiere)

BIO: Deadly Ambition (series premiere)

CNN: Inside Man (series premiere)

H2: All You Can Eat (series premiere)

HBO: Veep (season finale)

Lifetime: Devious Maids (series premiere)