Trending

Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 11-June 17

By

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 11-June 17.

* Monday, June 11 *

Banff World Media Festival
Where: The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff, Alberta, Canada

When: Sunday-Wednesday
Click here for more information.

ABC Family’s Bunheads Series Premiere

When: 9 p.m. ET

* Tuesday, June 12 *

2012 NBA Finals: Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder

Where: ABC

When: 9 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, June 13 *

Mirror Awards

Where: The Plaza Hotel, New York

When: 11:45 a.m.
Click here for more information.


TNT’s Dallas Series Premiere

When: 9 p.m. ET

* Thursday, June 15 *

USA Network’s Burn Notice Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m. ET

USA Network’s Suits Season Premiere

When: 10 p.m. ET

* Friday, June 16 *

92Y’s Amy Poehler in Conversation with Caryn James

Where: Kaufmann Concert Hall, Lexington Ave.  at 92nd St., New York

When: 8:15 p.m.
Click here for more information.