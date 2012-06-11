Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 11-June 17

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 11-June 17.

* Monday, June 11 *

Banff World Media Festival

Where: The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff, Alberta, Canada



When: Sunday-Wednesday

Click here for more information.

ABC Family’s Bunheads Series Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Tuesday, June 12 *

2012 NBA Finals: Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder



Where: ABC



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, June 13 *

Mirror Awards



Where: The Plaza Hotel, New York



When: 11:45 a.m.

Click here for more information.





TNT’s Dallas Series Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Thursday, June 15 *

USA Network’s Burn Notice Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

USA Network’s Suits Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Friday, June 16 *

92Y’s Amy Poehler in Conversation with Caryn James



Where: Kaufmann Concert Hall, Lexington Ave. at 92nd St., New York



When: 8:15 p.m.

Click here for more information.