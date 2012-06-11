Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 11-June 17
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 11-June 17.
* Monday, June 11 *
Banff World Media Festival
Where: The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff, Alberta, Canada
When: Sunday-Wednesday
Click here for more information.
ABC Family’s Bunheads Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Tuesday, June 12 *
2012 NBA Finals: Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder
Where: ABC
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, June 13 *
Mirror Awards
Where: The Plaza Hotel, New York
When: 11:45 a.m.
Click here for more information.
TNT’s Dallas Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Thursday, June 15 *
USA Network’s Burn Notice Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
USA Network’s Suits Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Friday, June 16 *
92Y’s Amy Poehler in Conversation with Caryn James
Where: Kaufmann Concert Hall, Lexington Ave. at 92nd St., New York
When: 8:15 p.m.
Click here for more information.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.