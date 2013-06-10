Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of June 10-June 16

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of June 10-June 16.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

2013 Cable Show

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association celebrates all things cable this week with the 2013 Cable Show. Panels will feature Showtime Network’s Matthew Blank, AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan and Disney/ABC’s Anne Sweeney, among many others, as well as a one-on-one conversation with pop star and NuvoTV chief creative officer Jennifer Lopez.

When: Monday-Wednesday

Where: Washington, D.C.

B&C/Multichannel News’ Multicultural TV Breakfast at the 2013 Cable Show

B&C/Multichannel News invites conference attendees to breakfast on Tuesday morning with Comcast Cable’s Adrian Adriano, BET Networks’ Eddie Hill, Mnet America’s Ted Kim and ZEE TV Americas’ Sameer Targe discussing acquisition and retention. A second session will examine content distribution with ONE World Sports’ Alexander Brown, Mediacom’s Glenn Goldsmith, NuvoTV’s Judi Lopez and mun2’s Diana Mogollón.

When: Tuesday, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, East Salon, Washington, D.C.

NAMIC’s 2013 Annual Awards Breakfast at the 2013 Cable Show

AMC Networks’ Christine Bragan, Bloomberg Mobile’s Dhanusha Sivajee, Comcast Cable’s Rich Jennings and NBCUniversal’s Michelle Hord-White will receive NAMIC’s Next Generation Leaders Awards, held in partnership with Multichannel News, to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

When: Wednesday, 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, D.C.

Banff World Media Festival 2013



Calling itself “The World’s Most Important Market for Multiplatform Content Development, Production & Monetization,” the annual Banff World Media Festival brings together industry leaders to discuss the evolving media landscape at this four-day event in the Canadian Rockies. Among the many sessions, CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler, in her opening keynote on Monday, chats with B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego, who later that day will sit down with Lifetime Achievement Award winner Christine Baranski, star of CBS’ The Good Wife. Grego will also moderate the “View From the Top: Scripted” panel on Tuesdaywith Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs and Fox Television Studios’ David Madden, among others, on Tuesday.

When: Sunday-Wednesday

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff, Alberta, Canada

What to Watch…

* Monday, June 10 *

9 p.m.

TNT: Major Crimes (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC: The Winner Is… (series premiere)

TBS: Deon Cole’s Black Box (series premiere)

TNT: King & Maxwell (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Cooking Channel: The Freshman Class (series premiere)

* Tuesday, June 11 *

8 p.m.

ABC Family: Pretty Little Liars (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC Family: Twisted (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Shipping Wars (season premiere)



TBS: Who Gets the Last Laugh? (season finale)

TLC: My Teen Is Pregnant and So Am I (series premiere)

* Wednesday, June 12 *

9 p.m.

USA: Royal Pains (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Oxygen: I’m Having Their Baby (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Dig Wars (series premiere)

USA: Necessary Roughness (season premiere)

* Thursday, June 13 *

9 p.m.

A&E: Intervention (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Science: How It’s Made: Dream Cars (series premiere)

TBS: Sullivan & Son (season premiere)

WE tv: House of Curves (series premiere)

*Friday, June 14 *

9 p.m.

Starz: Magic City (season premiere)

* Saturday, June 15 *

10 p.m.

ID: Poisoned Passions (series premiere)

* Sunday, June 16 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet: Off the Hook: Extreme Catches (season premiere)

Discovery: Alaska: The Last Frontier (season finale)

9 p.m.

HBO: True Blood (season premiere)