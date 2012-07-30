Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 30-Aug. 5

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 30-Aug. 5.

* Monday, July 30 *

TCA Summer Press Tour - The CW/Showtime

Where: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Calif.

Click here for more information and a schedule.

Click here to follow coverage from B&C.

* Tuesday, July 31 *

TCA Summer Press Tour - Studio Day

Discovery Communications’ Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 a.m. ET

Click here to listen to the webcast.

Ovation’s All the Right Moves Series Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

ABC Family’s Jane by Design Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, August 1 *

TCA Summer Press Tour - Cable (Current TV, Ovation, BBC America, HBO)

Comcast Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 a.m. ET

Click here to listen to the webcast.

Time Warner Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 10:30 a.m. ET

Click here to listen to the webcast.

* Thursday, August 2 *

TCA Summer Press Tour - Cable (GMC, Starz, The Weather Channel, Discovery)

CBS Corp. Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call

When: 4:30 p.m. ET

Click here to listen to the webcast.

* Friday, August 3 *

TCA Summer Press Tour - Cable (Viacom, National Geographic, ESPN)

Viacom Q3 2012 Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 a.m. ET

Click here to listen to the webcast.