Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 30-Aug. 5
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 30-Aug. 5.
* Monday, July 30 *
TCA Summer Press Tour - The CW/Showtime
Where: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Calif.
Click here for more information and a schedule.
Click here to follow coverage from B&C.
* Tuesday, July 31 *
TCA Summer Press Tour - Studio Day
Discovery Communications’ Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 8:30 a.m. ET
Click here to listen to the webcast.
Ovation’s All the Right Moves Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
ABC Family’s Jane by Design Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, August 1 *
TCA Summer Press Tour - Cable (Current TV, Ovation, BBC America, HBO)
Comcast Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 8:30 a.m. ET
Click here to listen to the webcast.
Time Warner Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 10:30 a.m. ET
Click here to listen to the webcast.
* Thursday, August 2 *
TCA Summer Press Tour - Cable (GMC, Starz, The Weather Channel, Discovery)
CBS Corp. Q2 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 4:30 p.m. ET
Click here to listen to the webcast.
* Friday, August 3 *
TCA Summer Press Tour - Cable (Viacom, National Geographic, ESPN)
Viacom Q3 2012 Earnings Conference Call
When: 8:30 a.m. ET
Click here to listen to the webcast.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.