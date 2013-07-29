Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 29-Aug. 4

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 29-Aug. 4.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

TCA marches on this week, kicking off with CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler’s Q&A on Monday morning before the net holds panels for new shows including The Crazy Ones (which could go anywhere, with Robin Williams on the stage) and Mom from comedy guru Chuck Lorre. Showtime presents Homeland that evening before CBS’ Summer Stars party. On Tuesday, The CW presents its new series Reign, The Originals and The Tomorrow People. Critics, after breakfast with Hulu, can take a field trip on Wednesday to the studios for set visits and soirees, including a Q&A and cocktail party with Bethenny Frankel for her upcoming talk show. Fox is up Thursday and FX, promoting its new suite of channels, presents on Friday. The TCA Awards will be held on Saturday for a much-needed break before it all begins again on Sunday, when Disney/ABC takes its turn.

When: Through Aug. 7

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, Calif.

Belo Q2 Earnings



When: Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. CT

Discovery Communications Q2 Earnings



When: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.

LIN Media Q2 Earnings



When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.

Journal Communications Q2 Earnings



When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Comcast Corp. Q2 Earnings



When: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

CBS Corp. Q2 Earnings



When: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Time Warner Cable Q2 Earnings



When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m.

DirecTV Q2 Earnings



When: Thursday, 11 a.m. PT

Starz Q2 Earnings



When: Thursday, 12 p.m.

Entravision Communications Q2 Earnings



When: Thursday, 5 p.m.

Viacom Q3 Earnings



When: Friday, 8:30 a.m.

Cablevision Q2 Earnings



When: Friday, 10 a.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, July 29 *

9 p.m.

Univision: La Tempestad (series premiere)

Discovery: Fast N’ Loud (season finale)

10 p.m.

Sundance Channel: The Writers’ Room (series premiere)

* Tuesday, July 30 *

9 p.m.

CW: Capture (series premiere)

Discovery: Deadliest Catch (season finale)

10 p.m.

CNBC: The Profit (series premiere)

* Wednesday, July 31 *

10 p.m.

TLC: Surviving the In-Laws (series premiere)

Travel Channel: Best Daymn Takeout (series premiere)

* Thursday, Aug. 1 *

New millennial-skewing network Pivot launches on Thursday with TakePart Live and its first scripted series, Please Like Me.

8 p.m.

CW:2013 Young Hollwood Awards (live)

TNT: The Hero (season finale)

10 p.m.

History: Hatfields & McCoys: White Lightning (series premiere)

* Friday, Aug. 2 *

8 p.m.

CW: America’s Next Top Model (season premiere)

* Saturday, Aug. 3 *

9 p.m.

ABC: Zero Hour (series finale)

10 p.m.

A&E: Psychic Tia (series premiere)



Discovery: Naked and Afraid (season finale)

ID: Deadly Affairs (season premiere)

* Sunday, Aug. 4 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Secret Millionaire (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Travel Channel: RIDE-iculous (series premiere)

9 p.m.

BIO: My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera (season premiere)

Bravo: Princesses: Long Island (season finale)

10 p.m.

Food Network: The Shed (series premiere)

TNT: Falling Skies (season finale)