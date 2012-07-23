Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 23-July 29

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 23-July-29.

* Monday, July 23 *

TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour — Fox

Where: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Calif.

ABC’s Bachelor Pad Season Premiere

When: 8 p.m. ET

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

Syfy’s Warehouse 13 Season Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Tuesday, July 24 *

TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour — NBC

NBC’s Love in the Wild Season Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET

Discovery’s Deadliest Catch Season Finale



When: 8 p.m. ET

HGTV’s Design Star Season Finale



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, July 25 *

TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour — NBC

Bravo’s Top Chef Masters Season Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Thursday, July 26 *

TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour - Disney/ABC

ABC’s 3 Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

Fox’s Take Me Out Season Finale



When: 8 p.m. ET

* Friday, July 27 *

TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour - Disney/ABC

London 2012 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony



Where: NBC



When: 7:30 p.m. ET

* Saturday, July 28 *

TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour - FX/TCA Awards

* Sunday, July 29 *

TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour — CBS

Animal Planet’s Hillbilly Handfishin’ Season Premiere



When: 8 p.m. ET

Style’s Jerseylicious Season Finale



When: 8 p.m. ET