Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 23-July 29
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 23-July-29.
* Monday, July 23 *
TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour — Fox
Where: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Calif.
Click here for more information and a schedule.
Click here to follow coverage from B&C.
ABC’s Bachelor Pad Season Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
NBC’s American Ninja Warrior Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
Syfy’s Warehouse 13 Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Tuesday, July 24 *
TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour — NBC
NBC’s Love in the Wild Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
Discovery’s Deadliest Catch Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
HGTV’s Design Star Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, July 25 *
TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour — NBC
Bravo’s Top Chef Masters Season Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Thursday, July 26 *
TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour - Disney/ABC
ABC’s 3 Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
Fox’s Take Me Out Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
* Friday, July 27 *
TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour - Disney/ABC
London 2012 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony
Where: NBC
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
* Saturday, July 28 *
TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour - FX/TCA Awards
* Sunday, July 29 *
TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour — CBS
Animal Planet’s Hillbilly Handfishin’ Season Premiere
When: 8 p.m. ET
Style’s Jerseylicious Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
