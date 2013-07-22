Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 22-July 28

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 22-July 28.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

TCA Summer Press Tour

A swarm of television critics will soon descend upon Los Angeles for the two-week-long TCA Summer Press Tour with plenty of parties and panels. Cable gets a head start, with Nat Geo offering attendees a chance to cuddle some puppies at its welcome reception on Tuesday, while TNT celebrates its 25th anniversary on Wednesday evening. New cable news network Al Jazeera America is up first at 8 a.m., after which Hallmark, ESPN, Ovation, TV One and Turner will present. On Thursday, BBC America-which will throw its own bash later that night-will present to the critics, followed by Discovery and HBO. Pivot makes its first TCA entrance on Friday, surrounded by cable fellows Viacom, Starz, AMC, TVGN, Lifetime and the Hub, which will host a party that evening. Critics hoping for a break, however, will find none-the partying and presentations continue throughout the weekend, with NBC starting off the broadcast networks, presenting new fall dramas The Blacklist, Ironside and Dracula, and comedies The Michael J. Fox Show, Welcome to the Family and The Sean Hayes Show. NBC Sports makes an appearance with Sunday Night Football and the 2014 Winter Olympics.

When: Tuesday, July 24-Wednesday, Aug. 7,

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, Calif.

Third Annual Celebration of Dance Gala

Presented by the Dizzy Feet Foundation in Partnership with the Music Center, the Celebration of Dance gala will be hosted by board members including producer Nigel Lythgoe (American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance), director Adam Shankman, dancers/choreographers Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Derek Hough and actress Summer Glau. This year, DFF will honor Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Erik Feig with the DFF Impact Award and actress/dancer Chita Rivera with the DFF Inspiration Award.

When: Saturday

Where: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at The Music Center, Los Angeles

Academy of Television Arts and Science’s Evening With Carol Burnett

Famed television star Carol Burnett will sit down with Kristin Chenoweth for a Q&A.



When: Monday, 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre, North Hollywood, Calif.

What to Watch…

* Monday, July 22 *

8 p.m.

CW:Breaking Pointe (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Supermarket Superstars (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Sundance: Push Girls (season finale)

* Tuesday, July 23 *

9 p.m.

HGTV: Power Broker (series premiere)

TLC: Who Do You Think You Are? (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC Family: The Vineyard (series premiere)

* Wednesday, July 24 *

8 p.m.

Bravo: Chef Roble & Co. (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC Family: Spell-Mageddon (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Top Chef Masters (season premiere)

Syfy: Joe Rogan Questions Everything (series premiere)

TLC: Dance Kids ATL (series premiere)

* Thursday, July 25 *

8 p.m.

Fox: Hell’s Kitchen (season finale)

10 p.m.

WE tv: Sanya’s Glam & Gold (series premiere)

* Friday, July 26 *

9 p.m.

ABC: Would You Fall for That? (series premiere)

WE tv: Marriage Boot Camp: Bridezillas (season finale)

* Saturday, July 27 *

8 p.m.

A&E: American Haunting (series premiere)

* Sunday, July 28 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Celebrity Wife Swap (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS: Unforgettable (season premiere)

10 p.m.

E!: Total Divas (series premiere)