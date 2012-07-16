Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 16-July 22

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 16-July 22.

* Monday, July 16 *

Syfy’s Eureka Series Finale

When: 9 p.m. ET

* Tuesday, July 17 *

Nat Geo’s American Gypsies Series Premiere



When: 9 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, July 18 *

Bravo’s Around the World in 80 Plates Season Finale



When: 10 p.m. ET

* Thursday, July 19 *

Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcement

When: 5:35 a.m. PT

Click here for live stream information.



Paley Center for Media’s She’s Making News: Soledad O’Brien



Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York



When: 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.

ABC’s Duets Season Finale



When: 8 p.m. ET

Lifetime’s Project Runway Season Premiere

When: 9 p.m. ET

TBS’ Sullivan and Son Series Premiere



When: 10 p.m. ET

TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour

Where: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Calif.

Click here for more information.

*Sunday, July 22*

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season Finale

When: 8 p.m. ET

Food Network’s Food Network Star Season Finale

When: 9 p.m. ET