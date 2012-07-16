Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 16-July 22
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 16-July 22.
* Monday, July 16 *
Syfy’s Eureka Series Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Tuesday, July 17 *
Nat Geo’s American Gypsies Series Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, July 18 *
Bravo’s Around the World in 80 Plates Season Finale
When: 10 p.m. ET
* Thursday, July 19 *
Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcement
When: 5:35 a.m. PT
Click here for live stream information.
Paley Center for Media’s She’s Making News: Soledad O’Brien
Where: The Paley Center for Media, New York
When: 1 p.m.
Click here for more information.
ABC’s Duets Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
Lifetime’s Project Runway Season Premiere
When: 9 p.m. ET
TBS’ Sullivan and Son Series Premiere
When: 10 p.m. ET
TCA Summer 2012 Press Tour
Where: Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Calif.
Click here for more information.
*Sunday, July 22*
ABC’s The Bachelorette Season Finale
When: 8 p.m. ET
Food Network’s Food Network Star Season Finale
When: 9 p.m. ET
