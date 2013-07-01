Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of July 1-July 7
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of July 1-July 7.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
What to Watch…
* Monday, July 1 *
8 p.m.
TCM: Carson on TCM (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Fox: The Goodwin Games (season finale)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel: Bizarre Foods America (season premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC: Siberia (series premiere)
Bravo: Below Deck (series premiere)
* Tuesday, July 2 *
8 p.m.
ESPN: Nine for IX (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
A&E: Storage Wars (season finale)
* Thursday, July 4 *
8 p.m.
NBC: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
*Friday, July 5 *
9 p.m.
Discovery: Warlocks Rising (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery: Philly Throttle (series premiere)
Reelz Channel: King (series premiere)
* Saturday, July 6 *
9 p.m.
CBS: Brooklyn DA (season finale)
* Sunday, July 7 *
8 p.m.
BET: Sunday Best (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO: Family Tree (season finale)
