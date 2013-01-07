Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 7-Jan. 13

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Jan. 7-Jan. 13.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

The Winter TCA Press Tour continues with Fox bringing big names such as Kevin Bacon of its freshman show The Following and the new and dueling American Idol judges Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj. Critics can join Disney/ABC for the (very early) Academy Awards noms announcement, with a possible appearance by Seth MacFarlane, or sleep in and enjoy breakfast with Jimmy Kimmel. The CW, after its sessions, invites tired critics to a tailgate party.

When: Through Wednesday, Jan. 16

2013 International CES

Techies descend upon Vegas for the 2013 International CES as major media companiesincluding CBS Corp., NBCUniversal, Turner Broadcasting System, Google and many more fill the schedule of sessions

When: Tuesday-Friday

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center and World Trade Center, Las Vegas

70th Annual Golden Globes



Whether Breaking Bad will fill the void Mad Men left after being snubbed from nominations will be answered when funny women Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards.

When: Sunday, 8 p.m.

Where: NBC

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 7 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Bachelor (season premiere)

PBS: Antiques Roadshow (season premiere)

ABC Family: Switched at Birth (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN: BCS National Championship

9 p.m.

Fox: The Mob Doctor (series finale)

Telemundo: Corazon Valiente (season finale)

10 p.m.

NBC: Deception (series premiere)

ID: True Crime With Aphrodite Jones (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 8 *

8 p.m.

NBC: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS: The Abolitionists: American Experience (docuseries premiere)

Telemundo: La Patrona (series premiere)

ABC Family: The Lying Game (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Million Dollar Decorators (season finale)



Discovery: Africa (series premiere)

FX: Justified (season premiere)

Lifetime: America’s Supernanny (season premiere)

MTV: Snooki & JWOWW (season premiere)

Spike: The Joe Schmo Show (series premiere)

Style: Chicagolicious (season finale)

TBS: Cougar Town (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: The Burn With Jeff Ross (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 9 *

8 p.m.

Fox: Stars in Danger: High Dive (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS: People’s Choice Awards 2013

10 p.m.

Showtime: 60 Minutes Sports (series premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 10 *

8 p.m.

CW: The 18th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

9 p.m.

Bravo: The Millionaire Matchmaker (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

NBC: 1600 Penn (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Kathy (season premiere)

ID: Frenemies: Loyalty Turned Lethal (series premiere)

Lifetime: Double Divas (series premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 11 *

10 p.m.

Cinemax: Banshee (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

PBS: The Mind of a Chef (season finale)

* Saturday, Jan. 12 *

9 p.m.

ABC: 2013 Miss America Competition

ID: Deadly Sins (season premiere)

WE tv: Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual (series premiere)

* Sunday, Jan. 13 *

9 p.m.

HBO: Girls (season premiere)

Nat Geo: Wicked Tuna (season premiere)

Showtime: Shameless (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

HBO: Enlightened (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo: Mudcats (season premiere)

Showtime: House of Lies (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Showtime: Californication (season premiere)

truTV: Container Wars (series premiere)