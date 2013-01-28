Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

NATPE 2013

NATPE marks a milestone with its 50th anniversary at its annual Market & Conference, where attendees can rub elbows with industry bigwigs such as Tartikoff Legacy Award recipients Debra Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks; Herbert Kloiber, chairman of Tele München Group; Cops executive producer John Langley; and Modern Family cocreator and executive producer Steven Levitan. Levitan, along with comedy writer Peter Casey (Cheers, Frasier), will also participate in a session with B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego.



Where: Fontainebleau Resort, Miami Beach, Fla.



When: Monday-Wednesday

Click here for B&C’s complete coverage of NATPE 2013.

Viacom Earnings



When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 28 *

6 p.m.

NBC Sports Network: The Crossover (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Style: Jerseylicious (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Style: Built (series premiere)

TNT: Dallas (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 29 *

9 p.m.

History: Top Gear (season premiere)

TLC: Starter Wives Confidential (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Southie Rules (series premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV: Nikki & Sara LIVE (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 30 *

8 p.m.

CBS: Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2013

9 p.m.

Spike: Auction Hunters (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: The Americans (series premiere)

Spike: Savage Family Diggers (season premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 31 *

8 p.m.

NBC: 30 Rock (series finale)

10 p.m.

NBC: Do No Harm (series premiere)

* Friday, Feb. 1 *

8 p.m.

NBC: The 44th NAACP Image Awards

10 p.m.

TV One: Belle’s (series premiere)

* Sunday, Feb. 3 *

6:30 p.m.

CBS: Super Bowl XLVII