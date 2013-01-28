Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
NATPE 2013
NATPE marks a milestone with its 50th anniversary at its annual Market & Conference, where attendees can rub elbows with industry bigwigs such as Tartikoff Legacy Award recipients Debra Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks; Herbert Kloiber, chairman of Tele München Group; Cops executive producer John Langley; and Modern Family cocreator and executive producer Steven Levitan. Levitan, along with comedy writer Peter Casey (Cheers, Frasier), will also participate in a session with B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego.
Where: Fontainebleau Resort, Miami Beach, Fla.
When: Monday-Wednesday
Click here for B&C’s complete coverage of NATPE 2013.
Viacom Earnings
When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Jan. 28 *
6 p.m.
NBC Sports Network: The Crossover (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Style: Jerseylicious (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Style: Built (series premiere)
TNT: Dallas (season premiere)
* Tuesday, Jan. 29 *
9 p.m.
History: Top Gear (season premiere)
TLC: Starter Wives Confidential (series premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E: Southie Rules (series premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV: Nikki & Sara LIVE (series premiere)
* Wednesday, Jan. 30 *
8 p.m.
CBS: Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2013
9 p.m.
Spike: Auction Hunters (season premiere)
10 p.m.
FX: The Americans (series premiere)
Spike: Savage Family Diggers (season premiere)
* Thursday, Jan. 31 *
8 p.m.
NBC: 30 Rock (series finale)
10 p.m.
NBC: Do No Harm (series premiere)
* Friday, Feb. 1 *
8 p.m.
NBC: The 44th NAACP Image Awards
10 p.m.
TV One: Belle’s (series premiere)
* Sunday, Feb. 3 *
6:30 p.m.
CBS: Super Bowl XLVII
