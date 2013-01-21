Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s “A Conversation With Robert Iger”



The Hollywood Radio and Television Society, as part of its ongoing Newsmaker Luncheon series, invites industry watchers to attend “A Conversation With Robert Iger,” where the chairman/CEO of Walt Disney Co. will sit down with Imagine Entertainment cofounder and producer Brian Grazer to discuss the current state of television.



Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, Calif.



When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. PT

Click here for more information and to register.

Netflix Q4 Earnings Report

When: Wednesday, 3 p.m. PT

Click here to access the webcast.

Meredith Corp. Earnings Report



When: Thursday, 11 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 21 *

9 p.m.

Fox: The Following (series premiere)

10 p.m.

truTV: Lizard Lick Towing (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV: Swamp Hunters (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 22 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Taste (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet: Wild Deep (series premiere)

BBC America: Ramsay Behind Bars (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Edge of America (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Private Practice (series finale)

NBC: Parenthood (season finale)

BBC America: Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan (series premiere)

HBO: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 23 *

8 p.m.

Style: Big Rich Atlanta (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo: Lords of War (series premiere)

Style: Kimora: House of Fab (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Science Channel: Dark Matters: Extra Twisted (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Street Eats (series premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 24 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Last Resort (series finale)

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Project Runway (season premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 25 *

9 p.m.

Starz: Spartacus: War of the Damned

* Saturday, Jan. 26 *

9 p.m.

CMT: My Big Redneck Vacation (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CMT: Swamp Pawn (series premiere)

* Sunday, Jan. 27 *

8 p.m.

TBS and TNT: 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

9 p.m.

Oxygen: Snapped (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History: Bamazon (season finale)