Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Jan. 14-Jan. 20

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Jan. 14-Jan. 20.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

TCA Winter Press Tour 2013

After two weeks of a nonstop parade of panels and parties, the TCA Winter Press Tour 2013 concludes with PBS. After an executive session with president and CEO Paula Kerger, the public broadcasting network will bring talent such as Central Park Five filmmaker Ken Burns, Mr. Selfridge’s Jeremy Piven and the cast of Call the Midwife, as well as a session of “Makers: Women Who Make America,” featuring Gloria Steinem and Marlo Thomas, among others.

When: Through Wednesday, Jan. 16

Click here to follow B&C’s new from TCA

What to Watch…

* Monday, Jan. 14 *

8 p.m.

CW: The Carrie Diaries (series premiere)

Discovery:Extreme Smuggling (series premiere)

Syfy: Continuum (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Shipwreck Men (series premiere)

Syfy: Being Human (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Syfy: Lost Girl (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Jan. 15 *

8 p.m.

Oxygen: The Bad Girls Club: Atlanta (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Style: Tia & Tamera (season finale)



Syfy: Face Off (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BET: Real Husbands of Hollywood (series premiere)

ID: Redrum (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

BET: Second Generation Wayans (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Jan. 16 *

8 p.m.

Fox: American Idol (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy: Ghost Hunters (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Food Network: Bobby’s Dinner Battle (series premiere)

ID: Dangerous Persuasions (series premiere)

Syfy: Ghost Mine (series premiere)

WE tv: Fix My Family (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Kroll Show (series premiere)

* Thursday, Jan. 17 *

9 p.m.

FX: Anger Management (season premiere)

Lifetime: Project Runway All Stars (season finale)

10 p.m.

FX: Archer (season premiere)

TBS: King of the Nerds (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FX: Legit (series premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 18 *

8 p.m.

Fox: Fringe (series finale)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Fatal Attractions (season premiere)

HBO: Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere)

* Saturday, Jan. 19 *

9 p.m.

BBC America: Ripper Street (series premiere)

* Sunday, Jan. 20 *

9 p.m.

E!: Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (series premiere)

10 p.m.

E!: Chasing the Saturdays (series premiere)