Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 4-Feb. 10

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 4-Feb. 10.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Oxygen’s Upfront/Launch Party for ‘The Face’

Oxygen gives the upfront season-and advertisers-a bit of breathing room by holding its event in conjunction with a launch party for the network’s new modeling competition series, The Face.



When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.



When: Marquee, New York

Gannett Co. Earnings



When: Monday, 10 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

Walt Disney Co. Earnings



When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

News Corp. Earnings



When: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Earnings



When: Wednesday

Click here to access the webcast.

Time Warner Inc. Earnings



When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

Scripps Networks Interactive Earnings



When: Thursday, 10 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 4 *

8:30 p.m.

CBS: Rules of Engagement (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TNT: Monday Mornings (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Feb. 5 *

9 p.m.

NBC: Smash (season premiere)

Speed: Dreams to Champions (series premiere)

10 p.m.

BIO: Monstresses (series premiere)

Comedy Central: Tosh.0 (season premiere)

Speed: Translogic (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Speed: The List (series premiere)

* Thursday, Feb. 7 *

8 p.m.

NBC: Community (season premiere)

truTV: Guinness Records Gone Wild (series premiere)

* Friday, Feb. 8 *

8 p.m.

CBS: The Job (series premiere)

Fox: Touch (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

VH1: The Jenny McCarthy Show (series premiere)

* Sunday, Feb. 10 *

8 p.m.

CBS: The 55th Annual Grammy Awards

9 p.m.

AMC: The Walking Dead (midseason premiere)



Spike: Bar Rescue (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Spike: Car Lot Rescue (series premiere)