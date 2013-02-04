Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 4-Feb. 10
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 4-Feb. 10.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
Oxygen’s Upfront/Launch Party for ‘The Face’
Oxygen gives the upfront season-and advertisers-a bit of breathing room by holding its event in conjunction with a launch party for the network’s new modeling competition series, The Face.
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
When: Marquee, New York
Gannett Co. Earnings
When: Monday, 10 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
Walt Disney Co. Earnings
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
News Corp. Earnings
When: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Earnings
When: Wednesday
Click here to access the webcast.
Time Warner Inc. Earnings
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
Scripps Networks Interactive Earnings
When: Thursday, 10 a.m.
Click here to access the webcast.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Feb. 4 *
8:30 p.m.
CBS: Rules of Engagement (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TNT: Monday Mornings (series premiere)
* Tuesday, Feb. 5 *
9 p.m.
NBC: Smash (season premiere)
Speed: Dreams to Champions (series premiere)
10 p.m.
BIO: Monstresses (series premiere)
Comedy Central: Tosh.0 (season premiere)
Speed: Translogic (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Speed: The List (series premiere)
* Thursday, Feb. 7 *
8 p.m.
NBC: Community (season premiere)
truTV: Guinness Records Gone Wild (series premiere)
* Friday, Feb. 8 *
8 p.m.
CBS: The Job (series premiere)
Fox: Touch (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
VH1: The Jenny McCarthy Show (series premiere)
* Sunday, Feb. 10 *
8 p.m.
CBS: The 55th Annual Grammy Awards
9 p.m.
AMC: The Walking Dead (midseason premiere)
Spike: Bar Rescue (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Spike: Car Lot Rescue (series premiere)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.